Installation Ceremony Date for 24th Lieutenant Governor Announced

CANADA, January 7 - Released on January 7, 2025

Today, Premier Scott Moe announced that Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor, Bernadette McIntyre, will be formally installed during a ceremony at the Legislative Building on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 2 p.m.

"Ms. McIntyre's installation is a cause for celebration," Moe said. "Her decades as a volunteer have given her a great perspective on why Saskatchewan is such a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I know that this role will allow her to ensure that the contributions of Saskatchewan residents in their communities will continue to be recognized. We are proud to have someone so respected as a leader and we are thankful for her dedication to our province."

The Lieutenant Governor-designate lives in Regina and grew up on a farm near Bethune. She was the Chief Executive Officer at Wascana Centre Authority. Additionally, she previously held senior positions with SGI and served on dozens of boards of directors and planning committees. Ms. McIntyre will follow the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, His Honour the Honourable Russ Mirasty, who has represented the Sovereign in Saskatchewan since 2019.

Ms. McIntyre's appointment was announced by the Prime Minister on December 6, 2024. She will serve as Lieutenant Governor for a minimum of five years.

