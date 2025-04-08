Applications Open for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ Community Response Fund

CANADA, April 8 - Released on April 8, 2025

Eligible organizations and community groups can now apply to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund for projects that advance violence prevention efforts and foster safety for Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit people, their families and communities.

“Our government is proud to fund projects by local, grassroots Indigenous groups and organizations that address issues related to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls,” Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. “Every initiative supported is a step toward justice, healing and a safer Saskatchewan for everyone.”

Applicants can receive up to $40,000 for projects dedicated to enhancing awareness, safety and empowerment within Indigenous communities.

"Preventing interpersonal violence is critical to supporting the safety and wellbeing of Indigenous women, girls and of all people," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "By working together as a community, we have the power to create a future where everyone is safe and supported."

This grant program is open to non-profits such as:

Local, grassroots Indigenous groups and organizations;

Non-Indigenous groups and municipalities seeking authentic partnerships with Indigenous communities; and

Non-Indigenous organizations with Indigenous involvement and whose primary programs/services benefit First Nations or Métis people.

A total of $800,000 is available, with $400,000 provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada.

The application deadline for the first intake is May 31. The second intake deadline is November 10. For full eligibility requirements, to submit an application, or to view a list of previously funded projects, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

