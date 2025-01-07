D&B Hires Three New Engineer I/Wastewater Employees: Andrea J. Gregorio, Ethan Insinga, and Lauren Schechter

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann Andrea J. Gregorio of Massapequa, NY, Ethan Insinga of Wantagh, NY and Lauren Schechter of Woodbury, NY Join D&B’s Roster

D&B has hired three Engineer I/Wastewater employees: Andrea J. Gregorio of Massapequa, NY, Ethan Insinga of Wantagh, NY and Lauren Schechter of Woodbury, NY.

D&B is proud to have these three budding professionals join our team, further enhancing our capabilities in the wastewater arena.” — Steven A. Fangmann

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has hired three new Engineer I/Wastewater employees: Andrea J. Gregorio of Massapequa, NY, Ethan Insinga of Wantagh, NY and Lauren Schechter of Woodbury, NY.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann commented, “D&B is proud to have these three budding professionals join our team, further enhancing our capabilities in the wastewater arena. As a regional leader in wastewater, D&B looks to augment our team with the best and the brightest people to serve our private and municipal clients.”

Andrea J. Gregorio joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer I/Wastewater at the firm’s Woodbury, NY headquarters. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University. Ms. Gregorio was a project engineer intern at Pullman SST, Inc. in Pennsylvania, where she worked with the field team to ensure that all daily and safety documentation was completed and up to date for several projects.

D&B Engineers and Architects also welcomes new hire Ethan Insinga to its Woodbury headquarters as Engineer I/Wastewater. Mr. Insinga recently earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from SUNY Binghamton University’s Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science.

Lauren Schechter of Woodbury, NY joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer I/Wastewater at their Woodbury, NY headquarters. Ms. Schechter is a recent graduate of University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.