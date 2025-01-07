Chef Amber DiGiovanni selected as Top Canine Philanthropist & CEO of the Year by IAOTP

Chef Amber DiGiovanni honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amber DiGiovanni, Founder, CEO and the Dog-Ma, Motivational Speaker, Author, Professional Dancer, Executive Chef, Canine Philanthropist, United States Air Force Veteran, former talk radio host, and CEO of The Wonder Dog LLC, was recently selected as Top Canine Philanthropist and CEO OF THE Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself. Only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-gala.With more than two decades of experience, Amber DiGiovanni has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. Amber is making her mark in the culinary and philanthropic worlds with her unique blend of passion, resilience, and love for dogs. A celebrated executive chef, author, speaker, and philanthropist, Ms. DiGiovanni has turned her life experiences into a mission to improve the lives of shelter dogs and their owners.Amber DiGiovanni’s journey, marked by strength and determination, features an impressive repertoire of roles, including founding multiple businesses like DiGiovanni Publishing, Amber & Company Telecookies and Gift Baskets and serving as Executive Chef at the Lake Regional Health System and as an Executive Chef Project Manager for CCLHG (Compass Community Living Hospitality Group), to name a few. While her culinary success is undeniable, her deep bond with animals has always been her true passion.Inspired by her adopted dog Simon, who spent three years in a no-kill shelter, Amber authored “Dining With the Dog-Ma!”, a book offering recipes and insights on canine nutrition to empower pet owners to improve their dogs health through thoughtful, nourishing meals. She makes canine nutrition fun and accessible, fostering healthier relationships between owners and their pets. The current goal is to raise funds to help Against All Odds Animal ResQ, a no-kill shelter in Hamilton, Missouri led by Debb Dog-Lady Allen, acquire a newer transport vehicle for the dogs and puppies in their care. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit has been rescuing animals for over 30 years, including Simon, who spent his early years there. A portion of the proceeds from every book sale as well as a portion of her speaking fees is donated to support this dedicated shelter.Throughout her illustrious career, Amber has received many accolades for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored as Top Canine Philanthropist and CEO OF THE Year at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the Magnificent Bellagio Hotel in December 2025. Additionally, Amber DiGiovanni was included in Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who of Professional Women for 2024–2025, recognizing her outstanding achievements and contributions. She also serves on the Advisory Board for the Women in Leadership Program at Avila University, further demonstrating her commitment to empowering others through her expertise and leadership.Amber DiGiovanni is a philanthropist, a motivational speaker, and advocate for people and animals. She founded: The Canine Hero Fund, the first U.S. scholarship dedicated to search-and-rescue dogs. As a speaker, she inspires audiences with her impactful keynotes. In “Become Your Dog’s Best Friend, both in the Kitchen and Beyond the Bowl”, she shares practical tips on canine nutrition, empowering owners to enhance their dog’s health and build stronger bonds. In “Into the Light”, she recounts her journey of overcoming childhood trauma, offering hope and guidance on healing and not just being a survivor, but being a thriver. Amber has also spread her message on platforms, appearing on shows like The Blox and American Pickers, as well as networks including Fox, NBC, and PBS.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Amber DiGiovanni for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. DiGiovanni is inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Amber DiGiovanni attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her partner Helmut and dogs, Simon and Hamilton. In the future, Amber hopes to continue making the world a better place for both humans and their furry friends, furthering her mission of creating meaningful connections and positive change.For more information please visit: www.diningwithdog-ma.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. 