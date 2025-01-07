St. Albans Barracks // Injury crash in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2000177

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/07/25 @ 10:26 hours

STREET: Woods Hill Road

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Road and Cook Road

WEATHER: Snow, wind, cold conditions

ROAD CONDITIONS: Road conditions compromised by partial snow cover

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James Gebo

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage

INJURIES: Unknown / Likely serious

HOSPITAL: NWMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Diane Bocain

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy damage to drivers side panels.

INJURIES: Unknown. Likely serious.

HOSPITAL: NWMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police, Swanton FD and three area rescue squads (Amcare x2 , Missisquoi and Enosburg) responded to this serious, two-vehicle motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle #1 was traveling NB on Bushey Road but failed to stop at the intersection of Woods Hill Road. After running through the stop sign, vehicle #1 broadsided vehicle #2 as it was passing through the intersection, traveling WB on Woods Hill Road. Following the collision, both vehicles departed the road, coming to positions of uncontrolled rest in a field NW of the intersection.

Vehicle #1 was also occupied by Paula Gebo, age 65 and vehicle #2 by Richard Biocan, age 94.

Both operators and both occupants were injured but remained alert and conscious following the crash. Following extrication from their vehicles, all were transported to NWMC for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.