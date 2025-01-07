St. Albans Barracks // Injury crash in Swanton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2000177
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/07/25 @ 10:26 hours
STREET: Woods Hill Road
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Road and Cook Road
WEATHER: Snow, wind, cold conditions
ROAD CONDITIONS: Road conditions compromised by partial snow cover
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James Gebo
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage
INJURIES: Unknown / Likely serious
HOSPITAL: NWMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Diane Bocain
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy damage to drivers side panels.
INJURIES: Unknown. Likely serious.
HOSPITAL: NWMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Police, Swanton FD and three area rescue squads (Amcare x2 , Missisquoi and Enosburg) responded to this serious, two-vehicle motor vehicle crash.
Preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle #1 was traveling NB on Bushey Road but failed to stop at the intersection of Woods Hill Road. After running through the stop sign, vehicle #1 broadsided vehicle #2 as it was passing through the intersection, traveling WB on Woods Hill Road. Following the collision, both vehicles departed the road, coming to positions of uncontrolled rest in a field NW of the intersection.
Vehicle #1 was also occupied by Paula Gebo, age 65 and vehicle #2 by Richard Biocan, age 94.
Both operators and both occupants were injured but remained alert and conscious following the crash. Following extrication from their vehicles, all were transported to NWMC for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.
