A Year of Historic Investments, Milestones, and Momentum for Florida’s Disability Community

For Immediate Release: January 6, 2025 Contact: APD Press Office, Press.HQ@apdcares.org, (850) 414-7551

A Year of Historic Investments, Milestones, and Momentum for Floridaâ€™s Disability Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.â€”Today, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) Director Taylor Hatch highlighted significant investments and milestones focused on empowering Floridians with disabilities in 2024. In this, she applauds Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Nunez, and the Florida Legislature for their continued leadership in ensuring Floridians have the opportunities to achieve their full God-given potential. “Through the steadfast and visionary leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette NuÃ±ez, combined with tremendous Legislative partnersâ”€ this year has been pivotal for the disability community across our great state. These record investments embraced evolving needs and promoted goal achievement and empowerment for individuals and their support systems,” said Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch. “Harnessed through the power of partnership with self-advocates, families, and stakeholders, these accomplishments and milestones build on foundations, deliver results, and act as a catalyst for the future.” Highlights from 2024 include: Historic Investments $2.6 billion in record funding provided greater access to quality services and community integration. More than $2.2 billion to provide services and supports through the Agency for Persons with Disabilities' iBudget Waiver which includes $64.8 million to enroll additional individuals experiencing crisis and $55.7 million to enroll individuals in specific pre-enrollment categories. These categories include 1-5 and reduce the caregiver age for category 4 eligibility from 70 to 60. The funding also supports individuals in category 6 who have a sibling in categories 3, 4, 5, or 6.



Nearly $200 million in record investment to support an across-the-board rate increase to providers that deliver services to individuals on the Home and Community-Based Services, iBudget waiver.

$5 million in tax credits to further spur the connection between job seekers and job creators by reducing corporate income taxes for businesses employing individuals with disabilities. Milestones of Empowerment Empowering Floridians on a Pathway to Possibilities

Thanks to the leadership of First Lady Casey DeSantis, APD had the opportunity to operationalize the Hope Florida â€“ A Pathway to Possibilities program to serve Floridians with disabilities. This model utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path through collaboration with the private sector, faith-based community, not for profits, and governmental entities to uncover opportunities for greater independence and empowerment. Since this expansion, outreach has been conducted through the Agency to nearly 10,000 individuals and families. As a result of outreach efforts and goal mapping, resources have been provided through a variety of community partners for supports such as an accessibility vehicle for transportation, equine therapy for therapeutic supports, employment, and volunteer opportunities for individuals to develop skills. Last legislative session, APD, in partnership with the Florida Legislature, formalized this specific care navigation model as an additional pathway for Floridians with disabilities and their families to receive community resources and supports that help to assist Floridians on a path to prosperity, self-sufficiency, and hope. Empowering Floridians During the Transition from High School to Adulthood

As a direct result of feedback from self-advocates, families, and providers, $300,000 was invested to engage additional subject matter experts for the development of a comprehensive plan which includes the administration, finance, and delivery of home and community-based services through a new home and community-based services Medicaid waiver, the Adult Pathways Waiver. This new waiver program is intended to complement the existing framework APD utilizes to serve clients by ensuring the right supports are provided at the right time and aims to close gaps and preserve high school graduation for the formative time that it should be for all Floridians transitioning to adulthood. In developing the Adult Pathways Waiver report which has been submitted for further review and consideration, APD prioritized feedback directly from those the Agency serves, ensuring that recommendations provide meaningful solutions targeting this critical milestone transition. Advancing Support for Individuals with Dual Diagnoses

APD in partnership with the Florida Department of Children and Families, received funding to support those serving on the front lines and those with a co-occurring disability and mental health diagnosis. The pilot program infuses training that includes trauma informed de-escalation strategies to further equip front line team members and adds subject matter experts in both behavioral health and developmental disabilities to the existing Mobile Response Teams in the funded counties. Maximizing Employment Opportunities for Job Seekers and Job Creators

In 2024 the Florida Unique Abilities Partner Program was transferred from the Florida Department of Commerce to APD. This transfer provides the Agency with an opportunity to build upon strong foundations expanding the program’s reach by connecting a skilled workforce to businesses across multiple diverse industries. Through collaborating with private sector employers and sister state agencies, APD aims to create meaningful job opportunities in response to the needs expressed by those we serve, all while supporting Florida’s strong economy. More specifically, the program will act as a framework to expand employer and employee toolkits, readily available online for all to obtain. These toolkits include information to directly connect with Hope Navigators, partners such as CareerSource Florida, job readiness training, and smart matching for those seeking employment. Businesses will find resources such as networking opportunities, customized support, and a direct connection to the Governor’s newly created Unique Abilities Tax Credit program which supports employers that hire individuals apart of this talent pipeline. Equipping Floridians Seeking Assistance with Straightforward Information Roadmap to Resources

Through active engagement with multi-state agencies, the business community, educational systems, and others, the Agency produced a tool called the Roadmap to Resources Guide. In alignment with its intended purpose, the Roadmap is designed to be a user-friendly resource, providing sequenced, actionable information tailored to the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families at every stage of life. Launch of New Streamlined Application for Services

While traveling the State, APD took to heart the need to simplify, modernize, and revamp the Agency’s Application for Services. As a result, a new application was designed and launched that aligns with today’s environment. Â More specifically, required fields reflect streamlining and greater levels of intuitiveness. Data exchanges have also been utilized in an attempt to reduce unnecessary paperwork required to be produced by the applicant, resulting in an application that is half the size of the previous application for services. APD Quick Guide: Applying for Services

Created alongside families and self-advocates, the Quick Guide takes a member of the public wishing to learn more or apply for services through a detailed look at what will be needed from beginning to end, for a successful completion and submission of the application. The guide aims to ensure those seeking support have clear information to inform next steps and enhance the end-user experience. Online Application Portal

Guided by the feedback of families, self-advocates, and stakeholders, APD achieved a major milestone with the creation and implementation of its first-ever online application portal. This new platform enables Floridians applying for the Home and Community-Based Services Medicaid Waiver, also known as the iBudget Florida Waiver, to create an account, upload documents, save progress, submit an application, and track their status once an application is complete and submittedâ€”ensuring a more seamless and transparent experience. Elevating Awareness Campaigns

This year also prompted the continued and enhanced efforts to foster safety and well-being for the disability community. Led by Lieutenant Governor Nunez and in partnership with sister agencies, and community partners the Agency promoted best practices and awareness of key issues such a water safety and human trafficking. These campaigns included multiple press conferences and the launch of an APD Water Safety webpage that highlights information pertaining to increased risk and considerations within the disability community, helpful tips, and additional resources such as free swimming lessons through the Florida Department of Health’s Swimming Lesson Voucher program. Efforts also included additional training and public awareness events relating to the prevention of Human Trafficking. These opportunities emphasized the specific risk of exploitation within the disability community, highlighted critical warning signs, and underscored the importance of recognizing and reporting behavioral changes to safeguard vulnerable individuals. This year, the Agency seized opportunities to deliver anti-Human Trafficking information sessions at multiple conferences, ensuring that vital awareness messages reached families, partners, providers, and frontline staff, equipping them with the knowledge to recognize and respond to this critical issue. Strengthening Florida's Resiliency through Disaster Response and Recovery Working alongside sister agencies, not for profits, churches, and private sector businesses, APD responded and served those impacted by the Tallahassee Tornadoes and Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton. Identifying and working to meet the needs of Floridians within the disability community was a top priority during this year's active Hurricane season. Taking on the new role of overseeing the Access and Functional Needs Function within Human Services partners, as well as federal, state, and local partners, the Agency worked to ensure safety and well-being before and after the emergency event. This included Hope Florida disaster recovery sites to provide needed resources and navigation as well as sourcing and distributing sensory kits that included therapeutic tools and resources such as noise-canceling headphones, weighted stuffed animals that reduce stress and anxiety, and other sensory items. Moving Forward with Unwavering Momentum into 2025 We’ve had a milestone and momentous 2024, thanks to the voices, insights, and feedback of the individuals and families we serve. They inspire our mission, challenge us to innovate, and ensure our efforts remain focused on what truly matters.

As we look ahead to 2025 we remain committed to strengthening partnerships and building upon the powerful momentum of 2024 so that all Floridians have opportunities to achieve their full potential. For additional information, please visit APDcares.org or call toll-free 1-866-APD-CARES (1-866-273-2273).

