ICYMI: Florida Division of Emergency Management Encourages Residents to Utilize Florida’s Second Disaster Sales Tax Holiday Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season

ICYMI: Florida Division of Emergency Management Encourages Residents to Utilize Floridaâ€™s Second Disaster Sales Tax Holiday Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season

~The Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will last two weeks, beginning August 24 through September 6 ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.â€”Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) encourages Floridians to restock disaster preparedness items during the second of Florida’s two 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays beginning August 24 through September 6. “The final disaster sales tax holiday for this year’s hurricane season could not come at a better time as we enter the historical peak of hurricane activity,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “The time to prepare is now, and thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis and the support of our legislature, this tax holiday helps Floridians get vital items like pet supplies and power sources tax-free.” “All Floridians should be prepared for natural disasters,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “This hurricane season is predicted to be unusually active. This sales tax holiday will help consumers save when they build their emergency supply kits.” House Bill 7073 was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis to provide much-needed financial relief for families to prepare for hurricane season, in addition to several other tax holidays. This is the final disaster sales tax holiday for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Residents may purchase important disaster preparedness items such as pet supplies, tarps, batteries, generators and flashlights, which are all included in the list of eligible, tax-free items. The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1 and lasts until November 30, with the historical peak of activity in September. A complete list of eligible tax-free items is available here. Floridians can find a full disaster supply kit checklist here. ###

