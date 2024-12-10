For Immediate Release: December 10, 2024 Contact: APD Press Office, Press.HQ@apdcares.org

Empowering Potential: Employers and Employees Creating Stronger Communities



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.â€”Last week, the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities and Florida Department of Education hosted an awards ceremony with state partners to honor Florida businesses and employees for their outstanding contributions to their local community. Overlooking Florida’s Capital city, the 19th annual celebration awarded businesses as Exceptional Employers celebrating their proven track record and intentional focus to provide robust employment opportunities, calling this effort “a smart business move” by the awarded businesses. 2024 Exceptional Employers include: Special Hearts Farm, of Winter Haven

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard of International Drive

Coffee Uniting People, of Tampa

The Cheesecake Factory of Brandon

Legacy Cabinets, of Miami

Hope Therapy, of Jacksonville Â

Our Grounds, of Miami Equally as impactful are the employees that contribute their talents to these businesses. Exceptional Employees were recognized for their achievements, leadership, and for the inspiration they provide to many across the great State of Florida. Â Â Â 2024 Exceptional Employees include: Matthew Seeger, RESPECT of Florida

Elinor Peloza, Florida Department of Education’s Division of Vocational RehabilitationÂ

Jade McFarland, Special Hearts Farm

Shawn Rosier, ‘Shawn Goes Bananas’

Devron Parker, Challenge Enterprises of North Florida

Zachary Emmons, Empower Farms

Raquel “Beautiful” Caramello, ‘Raquel Beautiful’ “Gathering to celebrate and hear from job creators and job seekers that are leading the way and demonstrating the mutual benefit employment has economically, socially, mentally and physically was powerful,” said Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Lieutenant Governor Nunez who remain steadfast in supporting Florida businesses and the disability community, APD and its partners, had the opportunity to highlight dynamic 2024 Exceptional Employers and Employees who are contributing to Florida’s robust economy everyday.” “The State of Florida is gifted with so much talent. We are thrilled to be able to recognize these exceptional employers and employees,” said Director of Division of Blind Services Robert Doyle. “The Department of Education remains committed to empowering individuals with disabilities achieve success in life and work through partnership.” “The Vocational Rehabilitation Program is proud to serve thousands of Floridians with disabilities in the best state in the nation that prioritizes independence and self-sufficiency through employment opportunities for all individuals,” said Director of Vocational Rehabilitation Kelly Rogers. Learn more about the 2024 Exceptional Employers: Special Hearts Farm, located in Winter Garden, is a non-profit organization that serves individuals with disabilities by providing adult day training, supported employment, and entrepreneur business opportunities for individuals with a passion for farming, gardening, and agriculture. Kathy Meena founded the Special Hearts Farm 10 years ago and is a parent of a child with autism. Her organization has hired five individuals with disabilities since it began its Supported Employment Program in 2021 and has trained over 200 individuals with disabilities in agriculture related job skills. This incredible business has a 100% retention rate for employing individuals with disabilities. Special Hearts Farm values representation at all levels of leadership and promotes individuals with disabilities to become Managers, Supervisors, and Trainers because they know the power of collaboration and empowering community.Â Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard of International Drive was founded by James “Chip” and Andrew, two brothers with a passion to serve others like them within the disability community. This combined passion and a love for Italian Ice, drove them to open up their shop. Pledging to employ a 50% disabled staff, the cornerstone of Chip and Andrew’s business was to ensure that every employee would be required to train on every task. When given the opportunity to train on guest services, money handling, and food prep they found the majority of the time, with the extra push and training the employees would excel. Chip and Andrew had 12 employees with disabilities working at their Italian Ice shop. Recently the two brothers had to temporarily close for renovations due to Hurricane Milton impacting their community and shop. Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard of International Drive is looking to re-open in the Spring of 2025.Â Coffee Uniting People (CUP) of Tampa is a 501c (3) nonprofit Coffee shop, created to employ and empower individuals with disabilities. The founders, Greg and Laura Jones opened their first flagship store in March 2023. With aspirations for expansion, the second store opened in August 2023, and the third in August 2024. CUP employs 42 individuals with disabilities across all three stores and has a waitlist of 55 applicants. Due to the fast growth of the business, they are proving the success behind hiring this talented pipeline of Floridians.

The Cheesecake Factory of Brandon is an Exceptional Employer for their outstanding commitment to support individuals with disabilities. This location employs four individuals with disabilities and goes above and beyond for their employees. They offer flexible work schedules and create specialized workspaces instilling a comfortable environment for their employees with autism and sensory processing needs. Additionally, The Cheesecake Factory ensures regular check-ins and support, where managers provide guidance and address challenges promptly. Their training program emphasizes each employee’s unique strengths, while encouraging growth and development. The employee’s job role is clearly structured, promoting confidence and efficiency while fostering cross-training opportunities that expand skill sets and boost career progression. Through these dedicated accommodations, The Cheesecake Factory has created an incredible model of empowering individuals to reach their full potential and setting a standard for businesses everywhere. Legacy Cabinets of Miami was founded in 2018, to produce quality cabinetry in the multi-family market and has grown to encompass single-family homes and new high-density construction projects. Legacy Cabinets founder, Alec Milton, has a passion to serve and support his community and uses his business as a catalyst to empower individuals with disabilities. Utilizing an individual’s strengths, Alec provides specialized training for employees to create an environment where everyone thrives. Legacy Cabinets enjoys hiring individuals with disabilities because they recognize the value to their bottom line and their community. Hope Therapy of Jacksonville supports Floridians with disabilities in obtaining skills needed for job readiness. Hope Therapy provides volunteers and individuals the chance to work with horses to gain and improve fine motor skills, as well as physical, behavioral, social, and psychological health. Skills gained at Hope Therapy prepare participants for future work opportunities. The confidence individuals gain builds their social and professional skills that are required for employment.

Â

Our Grounds of Miami is a non-profit corporation that runs a coffee shop in the Kendall community of Miami. The coffee shop is operated within a program that provides vocational training, education, and employment opportunities to adults with intellectual disabilities. Since opening five years ago, they have employed over 15 of these individuals. Our Grounds’ mission is to empower adults with special needs by providing vocational training, resources, and employment opportunities in a nurturing environment. Providing the employees autonomy, development, and a sense of pride while allowing a wonderful experience for customers. Learn more about the 2024 Exceptional Employees: Matthew Seeger is employed through RESPECT of Florida. He coordinates the activities of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities’ (APD) front desk welcome hub in Tallahassee. Matthew is the ultimate Director of First Impressions, always leaving a positive impression. Matthew is a team member who strives to be an excellent agent with the Department of Management Service Call Center and APD through the RESPECT partner ServiceSource. During a very uncertain time, Matthew also did a phenomenal job taking calls directed to the Department of Florida Commerce regarding questions pertaining to Floridian’s statuses of their reemployment assistance. He gave support for the citizens of the State of Florida, handling various callers, who at times would call in upset and unsure of where to turn. Matthew has always wanted to help people, and his employment allows him to help dozens of people every day to get the answer they need for their questions or concern. Elinor Peloza has been employed through the Department of Education’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for over five years. She leads various administrative duties, including mailing, customer calls, and appointments. Elinor also represents the Department by organizing and hosting monthly Vendor Day presentations. She does all of this with patience, respect, and kindness at the forefront. Elinor’s journey and personal story inspires others to achieve their goals and maintain a positive outlook. Elinor continues to demonstrate that true strength lies in perseverance, and that even in the face of adversity, there is always room for hope, growth, and positive impact. Her relentless efforts to instill positivity in her community is a beacon of inspiration to anyone facing their own battles, proving that it's not the obstacles we face, but how we rise above them that truly matters. Jade McFarland is employed through Special Hearts Farm.

Jade started training at Special Hearts Farm through the organization’s Transition Site in collaboration with Orange County Public Schools. Early on, Jade showed a natural aptitude for working with animals and was offered employment with Special Hearts Farm at her high school graduation ceremony. Jade recently celebrated her one-year work-anniversary as an employee and credits her incredible success to doing a job she truly loves. Shawn Rosier is an entrepreneur and founder of ‘Shawn Goes Bananas’. Shawn exemplifies the incredible potential that can be unlocked when people are given the support and opportunities they deserve. Shawn’s business opened in February of this year, utilizing supports through the Certified Business Technical Assistance Consultant (CBTAC) program sponsored by Vocational Rehabilitation. Shawn serves his delectable desserts including his most renown banana cream pudding. His story is a powerful reminder that when we create dynamic opportunities for all Floridians, passion and dedication knows no bounds. Devron Parker has been employed through Challenge Enterprises of North Florida for over 19 years. In this role, Devron is responsible for stocking product on the shelves contributing to one of the largest commissaries in the nation. Devron’s accomplishments are a direct result of his hard work, determination, and fighting spirit. He has shown and inspired many, an ability to thrive and demonstrate that with the right support and mindset, you can reach your goals and achieve your God-given potential. Zachary Emmons is employed through Empower Farms.

Zachary's work experience further develops his agricultural skills, as well as his professional and social skills. With a great network of supports within his workplace, Zachary knows his contributions are important and valuable to his team. Zachary is valued at the farm for his positive energy, motivation, kindness, and helpful attitude towards his co-workers. Zachary’s duties include general farm work such as maintaining garden beds, harvesting vegetables as well as guiding field trips for visitors from far and wide. Â Raquel “Beautiful” Caramello, a self-employed entrepreneur Raquel is the CEO of ‘Raquel Beautiful’. In fighting leukemia and receiving chemotherapy treatments, she experienced bullying due to its intense side effects. She explains “When I was sick and had no hair, I didn't feel beautiful,” Raquel is a champion for the disability community and as an anti-bullying advocate, established her own business in ‘Raquel Beautiful’. She sells custom designed jewelry and t-shirts, each with a special note that says, “You are beautiful!” in an effort to inspire customers. Raquel also ensures a portion of proceeds go toward charitable organizations. ### For additional information, please visit APDcares.org or call toll-free 1-866-APD-CARES (1-866-273-2273).

