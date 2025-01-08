Cornell Art Museum Presents 'ICONS of ART Italian Mosaic Portraits'

Old School Square Jimmy H - Mosaics at Cornell Art Museum Elvis - Mosaics at Cornell Art Museum Madonna - Mosaics at Cornell Art Museum

New Exhibition Opens February 15, 2025; Showcases 30 Original Mosaic Portraits of Famous Personalities, Including Madonna, Mohammed Ali, Frida Kahlo, and More

The Cornell Art Museum is excited to partner with the Naonis Cultural Association to present original mosaic works created by artists from the prestigious Mosaic School of Friuli, Italy.” — Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director, DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the opening of the Cornell Art Museum ’s upcoming exhibition “ICONS of ART Italian Mosaic Portraits” on February 15, 2025. The new exhibition showcases 30 original, one-of-a-kind hand crafted mosaic portraits of famous personalities, representing a variety of cultural fields. Featured artists include Frida Kahlo, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sophia Loren, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Mohammed Ali, Basquiat and more.The exhibition is curated by Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director at the Delray DDA, in collaboration with Guglielmo Zanette, Artistic Director of the Naonis Association and creator of the Concorso Mosaic Young Talent, and the prestigious Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli, a world-famous Italian mosaic school.WHEN: Opening Night is Saturday, February 15, 2025 from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibition will run through June 15, 2025. Hours at the Cornell Art Museum are Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m.; Thursday & Friday 12 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.WHERE: Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.QUOTES: “The Cornell Art Museum is excited to partner with the Naonis Cultural Association to present an extraordinary exhibition showcasing original mosaic works created by artists from the prestigious Mosaic School of Friuli, Italy, which is the most famous Italian mosaic school in the world,” said Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director, Delray Beach DDA“I am deeply honored to see these original mosaic portraits from Italy showcased in such an inspiring and elegant setting as the Cornell Art Museum,” said Guglielmo Zanette, Artistic Director of the Naonis Association. “We have meticulously selected 30 of the most stunning mosaic portraits – all of which are so remarkably lifelike and three-dimensional, revealing the profound essence of the individuals portrayed. It’s a truly magical experience, and we cannot wait to share it with the public.”COST: The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.About the Naonis Cultural AssociationThe Naonis Cultural Association, a non-profit institution with headquarters in Pordenone in Northeast Italy, works to develop the mosaic collections by raising funds and finding resources to support young mosaicists by staging exhibitions in Italy and abroad. The artistic director, Guglielmo Zanette, creator of the Concorso Mosaic Young Talent (Mosaic Young Talent Competition) from the prestigious Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli, a world-famous mosaic school, created the initiative to support young artists and offer them international recognition to assist them during the difficult period of transition from the world of school to the world of work. Learn more at https://www.naonis.org/ About Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.