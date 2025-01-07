Test/retest homes for cancer-causing radon gas during Radon Action Month

News Release

Jan. 7, 2025

With doors and windows shut tight against the cold, dangerous levels of cancer-causing radon gas can build up in homes during the winter months, posing a health risk to Minnesotans. Health officials are reminding Minnesotans that now is the time to test or retest their home for radon.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soil and can enter homes through cracks and other openings in the walls or foundation. When inhaled over a long period of time, radioactive radon particles can damage lungs and lead to lung cancer. In fact, radon causes about 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the U.S. each year.

“You can’t see or smell radon, so the only way to know if it’s in your home, and help prevent future cancers, is to test for it,” said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the Indoor Air Unit at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). “People who have detected high radon levels and installed a radon mitigation system should test every 2 years to confirm the system is working. People who have tested before and results were low should test every five years.”

Tranter also noted that people should test sooner if the home has had significant changes (such as significant renovations, changes to your HVAC system or openings to soil), and if you use ground contact spaces that weren’t tested before (such as a basement or new addition).

During National Radon Action Month in January, MDH partners with local public health departments and other organizations to provide test kits at low or no cost. For information about the availability of these test kits in your area, contact your local public health office. Test kits also can be purchased at hardware and home improvement stores or ordered for $12.95 at mn.radon.com.

Due to its unique geology and cold climate, the average radon level in Minnesota homes is more than three times higher than the national average. Some areas of the state have higher radon than others. For example, in Southwest Minnesota, as many as 70% of homes have high radon, compared with 40% in much of the rest of the state.

Despite the danger, an updated interactive census tract map shows that only about 1% of Minnesota homes are tested each year. That concerns health officials, because radon is today’s leading cause of lung cancer among people in the U.S. who have never smoked.

“Even if your county has a lower average radon level, it is important to test your home, because radon levels can vary widely between homes in the same neighborhood,” Tranter said.

The map shows wide variations in testing rates across the state. Testing and mitigation rates are generally lowest in areas with more households living in poverty. In the seven-county metro area, testing and mitigation rates are lowest in the urban core tracts of Minneapolis and St. Paul and highest in the western suburbs of Hennepin and Carver counties.

In homes found to have high radon levels, radon reduction (or mitigation) typically involves installing a venting pipe and fan to pull the air from under the home to the outside. This reduces the amount of radon to low levels. You can find licensed radon measurement and mitigation professionals on the MDH website at Find a Radon Measurement Professional and Find a Radon Mitigation Professional.

MDH’s efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of radon also included hosting a statewide poster contest open to youth ages 9 to 14 years. Winning entries are posted on the MDH website at Radon Poster Contest.

For more information on radon testing and mitigation, visit the MDH Radon in Homes website or call the Minnesota Department of Health Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or 1-800-798-9050.

