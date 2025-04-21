Minnesota families urged to get young children caught up on vaccines

News Release

April 21, 2024

Contact information

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed April 21-28 Infant Immunization Week in Minnesota (PDF) and the Department of Health is urging families to get children caught up on vaccines. The proclamation is being made in conjunction with National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW) to highlight the importance of protecting infants and children from serious diseases by keeping them up to date with well-child visits and recommended vaccines.

Vaccines are among the world’s most successful and cost-effective public health tools available for preventing serious illness and death. Unfortunately, immunization rates among our youngest Minnesotans have fallen behind. In 2019, 69% of Minnesota’s 2-year-olds were up to date for recommended immunizations, but by 2023, that rate fell to 63%, according to data from the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) (Public Health Data Portal: Immunizations).

“Childhood immunizations are a cornerstone of public health, protecting our youngest from devastating diseases like pertussis (whooping cough) and measles that have been on the rise across the country,” said Jessica Hancock-Allen, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). “Getting recommended immunizations by 2 years of age not only saves individual lives but also protects entire communities by preventing outbreaks.”

National Infant Immunization Week highlights the importance of protecting infants from serious diseases by keeping them up to date with their well-child visits and recommended immunizations. Ideally, this protection begins with vaccination during pregnancy. According to Minnesota Chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists legislative chair Dr. Erin Stevens, prenatal vaccinations keep both mothers and their babies safe. By getting vaccinated during pregnancy, antibodies are passed to the developing baby. The antibodies help protect the newborn until they can get vaccinated themselves.

“Protecting babies starts even before they are born with maternal vaccines helping to shield newborns in those critical first few months,” said Dr. Jessica Najarian-Bell, MD, physician director at CentraCare’s Plaza Pediatric Clinic. “Immunizations are one of the most powerful tools we have to protect children from serious, sometimes life-threatening diseases before they are ever exposed.”

Health officials are encouraging parents to take these action steps during NIIW:

MDH would like to thank the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians, the Minnesota Chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Minnesota Affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives, the Minnesota Medical Association, the Minnesota Public Health Association, and the Local Public Health Association of Minnesota for their support of NIIW and immunization efforts throughout the state of Minnesota.

Learn more about the importance of childhood immunizations and find additional resources on Immunization: Me and My Family.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us