Health officials promote benefits of family home visiting

April 22, 2025

Family home visiting offers a unique opportunity to connect families with key resources, services and support across the state of Minnesota. These efforts lead to better birth outcomes, improved school readiness and strengthened family self-sufficiency.

Family home visiting is a voluntary service where trained staff visit a family to support them through pregnancy and the critical early years of a child's life. Home visitors connect pregnant people to prenatal care, educate families on healthy child development and promote positive relationships that foster healthy growth.

Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed April 21-25 as Home Visitor Appreciation Week (PDF) in Minnesota to celebrate home visitors and their vital role in improving maternal and child health outcomes.

“Using a true public health approach, services are tailored to each family’s unique needs and are delivered in-home or in a setting that works for the family,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “Home visitors help families navigate challenges and connect them to important community resources, making a lasting impact on their wellbeing.”

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) administers funding and support to Tribal nations, nonprofit organizations and community health boards in all 87 Minnesota counties. There is an estimated return on public investment of up to $6.40 for every dollar spent on evidence-based home visiting through the reduction in need for public services. Tribal governments provide family home visiting services often using a home visiting model that emphasizes culture to help families thrive.

“Family home visiting is about early engagement, education and empowerment,” said Caitlin Liljegren, public health nurse home visitor at Crow Wing County. “Everything is personalized to each individual family, helping them navigate challenges and celebrate successes.”

Home visiting services are offered in all 50 states. In 2023, more than 280,000 families engaged with home visiting services across the U.S., including over 6,500 families in Minnesota. During that year, families in Minnesota participated in more than 47,000 home visits.

Patricia Wilson, director of programs at Way to Grow, an organization dedicated to providing free, year-round family support and educational programming to over 700 families in north Minneapolis, said home visiting is a lifeline for many families.

“Being a home visitor means building strong, trusting relationships with families and empowering them with the tools they need to support their child’s growth and development,” said Wilson. “It’s about meeting families where they are at and providing guidance, resources and encouragement to help them thrive.”

To receive a visit from a family home visitor, people can contact their local public health office by using the Family Home Visiting search feature on Help Me Connect. This online early childhood resource allows you to filter by county and other specializations that may be offered locally. To learn more about home visiting program in Minnesota, visit Family Home Visiting.

