Health officials update fish consumption guidance in some waterbodies due to PFAS

April 17, 2025

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has updated its fish consumption guidance due to per-and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS) found in fish from some waterbodies in 10 Minnesota counties. In the Twin Cities metro area, some waterbodies in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties are impacted. In Greater Minnesota, some waterbodies in Douglas, Martin, McLeod and St. Louis counties are impacted.

PFAS are harmful chemicals that have been widely used for decades to make products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water. PFAS may accumulate in a person’s body over time and may become a health concern. They are linked to developmental effects, including low birth weight in infants and a weaker immune system in children. Exposure to some PFAS may also cause changes in liver function and increase cancer risks.

The most stringent fish consumption guidelines (“do not eat”) advise everyone to completely avoid eating certain fish. Other guidelines just advise certain people (“sensitive populations”) to limit how many servings they eat of certain fish.

According to the new guidance, fish no one should eat include:

All species of fish caught in Minnesota River Valley ponds and Long Meadow Lake (Hennepin County).

Bass caught in Mooney Lake (Hennepin County).

Walleye caught in George Lake (Martin County).

Yellow perch and common carp caught in Otter Lake, McCuen Creek, Bear Creek and the south fork of the Crow River (McCleod and Carver counties).

The new fish consumption guidance is less restrictive than before for rainbow smelt caught in Lake Superior. Based on the updated review of PFAS data, MDH has determined that it’s now OK to eat up to one serving per week. The previous limit was one serving per month.

The rest of the new guidance, including a list of impacted waterbodies by county, can be found on MDH’s Fish Consumption Guidance webpage under “April 2025 Update.”

“Our fish consumption guidance can help anglers and their families make informed choices about which fish to eat and how often,” said Angela Preimesberger, MDH’s fish consumption guidance program lead. “Following the guidance enables you to reduce your exposure to contaminants while still enjoying the many benefits of eating fish, which is an important part of a healthy, well-balanced diet.”

MDH works with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to select lakes and rivers to monitor for contaminants. Since 1974, MDH has used data from these monitoring activities to advise anglers on fish consumption when levels of mercury or polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) may be unsafe for human consumption. The Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program added PFAS in 2004.

Fish consumption guidance is based on:

Where you caught the fish. Some waterbodies have lower levels of PFAS and other contaminants than others.

Some waterbodies have lower levels of PFAS and other contaminants than others. Who you are. Some people are more sensitive than others to negative health effects from exposure to PFAS. The most sensitive groups include people who are or could become pregnant, those who are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed and children under age 15 years.

Some people are more sensitive than others to negative health effects from exposure to PFAS. The most sensitive groups include people who are or could become pregnant, those who are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed and children under age 15 years. The species of fish. The maximum number of servings recommended per week or month may vary among fish species caught in the same waterbody.

Fish consumption guidance will be updated as new scientific information becomes available, so check the DNR’s LakeFinder or MDH’s Fish Consumption Guidance webpage before you eat fish caught in Minnesota.

Eating fish is just one way people are exposed to PFAS. PFAS are present in many consumer products, environments, workplaces and homes. Minnesota has been taking action to eliminate PFAS for many years, and current recommendations can be found in the state’s PFAS Blueprint.

