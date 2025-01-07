Three businesses named as finalists in Wisconsin’s Main Street Place-Makeover Contest

Winner to receive up to $5,000 to enhance outdoor space.

MADISON, WI. JAN. 7, 2025 – Three downtown businesses from around the state have been named as finalists in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) annual Main Street Place-Makeover Contest. One lucky winner will receive design assistance and up to $5,000 in outdoor space enhancements.

Now in its third year, businesses in the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street and 96 Connect Communities had the opportunity to nominate unattractive or underused spaces that could be enhanced to complement their business. The winning business will receive technical assistance to redesign the space and up to $5,000 in matching funds to implement recommended changes.

“Using space in thoughtful ways to complement local businesses, draw in visitors, and enhance the quality of life for residents is a key feature of vibrant downtowns,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “The Place-Makeover Contest gives businesses and communities a chance to think creatively about how to use their downtown spaces.”

Nominees included a wide variety of alleyways, patios, sidewalk terraces, parking lots, and vacant spaces not contributing to the vibrancy of downtown. Applicant spaces were evaluated based on their overall visibility and the space’s potential to positively impact the business and surrounding district.

The three finalists are:

Coloma Creamery, Coloma

Craft Creek Brewing Co., Manitowoc

Victoria’s Pet Nutrition, Fond du Lac

The winner will be announced in mid-January. The winning businesses will spend several months working with WEDC Main Street staff and landscape design consultants from Ayres Associates on a renovation plan. The transformed space will be formally unveiled during a public celebration featuring state and local officials later this summer.

All eligible community spaces submitted for the competition will receive technical assistance from the Main Street team to help achieve their goals and improve their business.

Here are details on the finalists:

Coloma Creamery, Coloma. The Coloma Creamery opened three years ago and has become a popular destination for local families. However, the business currently lacks outdoor seating allowing patrons to linger and enjoy treats. A large parking lot behind the business presents an opportunity to convert underused parking spaces into an attractive dining area. The space will also benefit the pub and coffee shop that are also tenants of the building.

Craft Creek Brewing Co., Manitowoc. Craft Creek Brewing Co. is a three-year old microbrewery in Manitowoc's River North district of downtown. As business grew and visitors brought their furry friends with them, an adjacent asphalt driveway space was repurposed for outdoor dining with several picnic tables. However, the space is lacking in ambiance and could be more functional to better support the brewery's event schedule including Bike n' Brew, Dogs Day Out, and more.

Victoria's Pet Nutrition, Fond du Lac. Victoria's Pet Nutrition is a long-time destination in downtown Fond du Lac for natural pet food and supplies. An adjacent pathway provides a connection to the rear parking lot and functions as a pet relief area for customers and guests of the historic and pet-friendly Hotel Retlaw across the street. However, the space is overgrown and lacks lighting, shade, seating, and other amenities that would make the space welcoming and functional for the various audiences that it serves.

The Main Street Place-Makeover Contest is an initiative of the Wisconsin Main Street Program, a comprehensive revitalization program overseen by WEDC and designed to promote the historic and economic redevelopment of traditional business districts in Wisconsin.

The contest is designed to raise awareness of the Wisconsin Main Street Program and Connect Communities Program, which are the two downtown revitalization initiatives overseen by WEDC. The programs provide support and training for communities and organizations dedicated to downtown revitalization efforts.

The 2023, the contest helped transform The Brew Station’s vacant rear lot into an attractive and functional beer garden in downtown Three Lakes while in 2022, it helped re-imagine an alleyway into the Legendary Lane pedestrian walkway in Lake Mills.