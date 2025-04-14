Conference offers education, networking for small businesses



Register for the free Small Business Academy dedicated to helping local businesses thrive

MADISON, WI. APRIL 14, 2025 – Wisconsin business owners and entrepreneurs will have the chance to learn and network for free during the 12th annual Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy.

The conference takes place May 6-9. The first three days virtual and on May 9, participants will have the opportunity to join in-person events across the state hosted by partner organizations.

“Small businesses are so important to our communities. They provide jobs, opportunities, and investments that keep our communities vibrant,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s lead economic development agency. “The state of Wisconsin supports our small businesses through educational and networking opportunities like the Small Business Academy and with a variety of grants, mentoring, and support available through WEDC and its partners.”

Virtual sessions will cover topics relating to starting and growing a small business, using artificial intelligence, sourcing funding for your small business, and preparing for contracting opportunities. Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and individuals considering starting a business in Wisconsin are all encouraged to attend.

“Small businesses are the hearts of our communities across the state, and our administration is proud of the work we have done to uplift them,” said Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez. “The Small Business Academy is a continuation of our commitment to Wisconsin’s small businesses and a great opportunity for owners and entrepreneurs to connect and to learn about resources available to them to help their businesses grow and thrive for years to come.”

The conference is free to attend but registration is required. Go to the Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy page to register and learn more.

During registration, individuals will have the option to register for a variety of in-person events being held across the state on the academy’s final day, May 9. Events, which are hosted by WEDC partners, will take place in Appleton, Beloit, Eau Claire, Hayward, La Crosse, Lac du Flambeau, Madison, Milwaukee, Racine/Kenosha, and Stevens Point.

The 12th Annual Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy is hosted by WEDC and its partners: ColorBold Business Association, Department of Administration, Ethnic and Diverse Business Coalition, First American Capital Corporation, Greater Green Bay Chamber, Grow North Regional Economic Development Corporation, Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Lac Du Flambeau Business Development Corporation, Latino Entrepreneurial Network, Northwest Regional Planning Commission, Northwest Side Community Development Corporation, PNC Bank, Rock County Jumpstart, SCORE, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Small Business Development Center, The Business Council, U.S. Bank, Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Wisconsin Procurement Institute, and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.

Visit WEDC.org/sba for more information.