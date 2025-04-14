Gov. Evers, WEDC Announce $3.2 Million in Grants to Support Small Businesses Statewide



Funding will bolster local efforts to support small businesses, entrepreneurship, and economic development on Main Streets across Wisconsin

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), today announced that 19 organizations have received nearly $3.2 million in Small Business Development Grants (SBDG) to uplift small business development in local communities across the state. The SBDG Program provides grants to local communities and organizations to directly invest in small businesses and small business creation, including bolstering Main Streets, supporting youth entrepreneurship, improving infrastructure, providing technical assistance, and more.

“Wisconsin’s small businesses are the hearts of our communities and are important and powerful drivers of our state’s economy,” said Gov. Evers. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we do all we can to support the success of our state’s small businesses across our state. These investments we’re announcing today send a message that, here in Wisconsin, if you have a great business idea and the willingness to work hard to make it happen, our administration is here to support you and your good work. It’s that simple.”

“Small businesses play a vital role in creating the communities we live, work, and play in,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “But sometimes they need a little boost. With the help of our community partners, small businesses will be able to continue to thrive and contribute to our communities.”

The SBDG program builds on the success of Gov. Evers’ popular Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, which provided nearly $95 million in grant funding to nearly 9,500 businesses to fill empty storefronts in all 72 counties throughout Wisconsin. The governor’s 2025-27 Executive Budget builds upon longstanding efforts to support small businesses across the state and includes a $50 million investment to relaunch the successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, originally funded through federal relief funds, which will provide as many as 5,000 eligible businesses with grants up to $10,000 to help afford building repairs and improvements, lease and mortgage payments, and defray other expenses that can be a barrier to growing a business.

The competitive Small Business Development Grants range from $50,000 to $250,000 and were awarded to local and regional economic development organizations, municipalities, and counties to support small business development and creation. The organizations will pass 100 percent of the SBDG funds on to small businesses.

The 19 grant recipients include:

City of Beaver Dam | $50,000

The city of Beaver Dam will use the funds to expand their existing Downtown New Business Recruitment Grant to provide $5,000 to brick-and-mortar businesses in the city for lease and mortgage payments, operating expenses, and building repairs and improvements.

ColorBold Business Association | $95,000

ColorBold Business Association will use the funds to provide grants to businesses that participate in the Entrepreneur of Color Collective, a three-month business training program. Grants can be used for startup costs, expansion, marketing, materials, education, staff, and technology.

Villages of DeForest and Windsor | $250,000

The villages of DeForest and Windsor are partnering to create a small business grant program to provide grants to businesses for repairs or upgrades to existing commercial properties.

Door County Economic Development Corporation | $225,000

The organization will use the funds for the Door County Small Business Façade and Property Improvement Program, which offers grants to help rehabilitate and upgrade commercial buildings. The program allows business owners to enhance the appearance and functionality of their businesses.

Eagle River Revitalization Program Inc. | $250,000

Eagle River will use the funds for the Eagle River Impact Grant, which will resolve vacancies, blight, and underused property and encourage entrepreneurship. Grants can be used for façade improvements, building and infrastructure rehabilitations, building transformations, or new commercial space development.

City of Fond du Lac | $215,000

Funds will be used to supplement and expand the city of Fond du Lac’s small business programs, including the Building Improvement Grant, Catalytic Project, Building Security Grant Program, Downtown Fond du Lac New Business Grant, and Downtown Fond du Lac Experience Generator Grant. These programs address exterior façade renovations and lighting improvements and provide startup funds.

Green County Development Corporation | $60,000

Green County will use the funds to establish a two-pronged project to encourage entrepreneurship and create long-term small business support. The Youth Entrepreneur Program will provide workshops, mentorship, and funding opportunities to students. Funds will also be used to establish a small business revolving loan fund.

Iowa County | $125,000

Iowa County will use the funds to support small businesses through its Business Boost Initiative, which has a tiered grant structure to assist with both large and small business expenses, including development, expansion, and physical infrastructure improvements.

Juneau County Economic Development Corporation | $250,000

Juneau County will use the funds to create a series of five grant programs related to entrepreneurial development, leadership, patents, startup support, and profitability investments.

City of Kiel | $60,000

The city of Kiel will use the funds to supplement its façade revolving loan fund, which will support growing local, small businesses by providing low-interest loans for building improvements and financial support.

City of Ladysmith | $250,000

The city of Ladysmith will use the funds to expand its Business Renovation Program, which provides grants to new and existing businesses for permanent property improvements. It will also create the Down Payment/Rent Assistance Program to assist startup businesses with down payments or the first three months of rent.

Lafayette County | $90,000

Lafayette County will use the funds to expand its existing Launch Lafayette County Grant, which is a competitive grant program that supports business building improvements and aims to enhance the visibility and prominence of Lafayette businesses.

Marquette County | $50,000

Marquette County will use the funds to provide small businesses with grants to advertise their products and services online. The program includes technical assistance to educate businesses on how to advertise online, evaluate previous advertisements, and create a marketing plan.

City of Medford and Village of Gilman | $120,000

The city of Medford will create the FIX-IT Grant, which will support business improvements for façade, interior, exterior, inclusiveness, and teardown. The city of Medford has partnered with the village of Gilman, and grants will be available to businesses in both municipalities.

Milwaukee County | $200,000

Milwaukee County will use funds to create the Bridge Building Small Business Grant Program, which will provide businesses with grants to purchase or lease commercial spaces or expand operations in their current space.

Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission | $250,000

The Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission will use the funds for a Regional Business Plan Competition Project and Regional Grant Funds, which will serve as additional gap financing and down payment assistance.

Northwest Side Community Development Corporation | $250,000

The Northwest Side Community Development Corporation will use the funds to provide sub-grants to position businesses for expansion and increase access to capital.

City of Ripon | $240,000

The city of Ripon will use the funds for the WRNC (Waupun, Ripon, North Fond du Lac, and Campbellsport) Business Opportunity Fund, which will promote the growth and sustainability of small businesses in these communities.

Vernon County | $150,000

Vernon County will use the funds for the Elevate Vernon Program, which will provide technical assistance and grants of up to $10,000. The grants can be used for marketing, branding, equipment, building improvements, signage, software, hardware, staff training, or consulting.

