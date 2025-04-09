Gov. Evers, WEDC Announce Memorandum of Understanding Between Wisconsin and Hessen to Promote Increased Collaboration on Trade, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation

MADISON — On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Wisconsin-Hessen sister-state partnership, Gov. Tony Evers today announced that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Hessen Trade and Invest (HTAI), which represents all Hessen-based economic development organizations at the state level, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to increase collaboration in global trade, business attraction, and market opportunities.

“This Memorandum of Understanding marks a new chapter in our enduring partnership and friendship between Hessen and Wisconsin. Maintaining Wisconsin’s strong relationships with our global partners remains as important as ever, most especially given all of the uncertainty in the world today,” said Gov. Evers. “Together, we will grow our opportunities for collaboration between start-ups in our two states and continue to develop our close business, cultural, academic, and social ties for the betterment of our people, our communities, and our economies.”

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and HTAI CEO Dr. Rainer Waldschmidt as part of the trade mission led by Gov. Evers to Germany and France. The agreement aims to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship, trade, and investment, with special emphasis on promoting start-ups. The two states also agreed to find new ways for entrepreneurs and innovators in both countries to harness their collective expertise in research, development, and investment.

“The Memorandum of Understanding and the entire trade mission demonstrates the value of people-to-people and business-to-business connections our state makes by continuing to engage with the world,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Hughes.

“I’m very excited that we are continuing this legacy and growing our friendship—striving for success and prosperity for the next 50 years,” said HTAI CEO Dr. Waldschmidt.

Germany is consistently among the top 10 destinations for Wisconsin exports, ranking fourth in 2023 and 2024. In total, Wisconsin exported nearly $1 billion in goods to Germany in 2024. The strong trade relationships between Germany and Wisconsin reflect a history of immigration from German-speaking countries to Wisconsin, mutual strength in manufacturing, and shared prioritizations of quality, productivity, and a strong work ethic.

Additionally, Wisconsin and Hessen have been sister-states since 1976, making it the longest German-American sister-state relationship. As part of the celebration, Gov. Evers met with Hessen business, community, and government leaders and visited schools and educational institutions.

The governor’s trade mission has included visits to Hannover, Hessen, and Berlin in Germany, as well as the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in France. Planned stops have included Hannover Messe, the world’s largest industrial trade show, to promote state exports and international investment in Wisconsin, as well as DMEA, the world’s largest digital health trade show, where the governor promoted Wisconsin’s status as a U.S. Regional Tech Hub in the personalized medicine and biohealth technology sectors.

This was the governor’s third trade mission since being elected in 2019, having previously led trade and investment missions in Japan in 2019 and Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxemburg in 2023. Additional information on Gov. Evers’ trade mission and his efforts to bolster international trade efforts, promote state exports, and ensure Wisconsin’s vital industries, businesses, families, workforce, and economy continue to thrive is available here.

An online version from governor’s office is available here.