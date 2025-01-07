MDC says to be on the lookout for invasive species this winter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recommends learning how to identify and remove known invasive species where possible this winter.

Invasive species are non-native and aggressive. They crowd out native species and are typically not ecosystem friendly to flora and fauna indigenous to Missouri. They are usually found in disturbed areas and urban/suburban locations, but they can move via wildlife, water, wind, and humans.

And once they become established, it can take an enormous effort to bring them under control, according to Jennifer Behnken, MDC Community Forester.

“Now is a good time to spot invasives and target them for removal to give our native species a fighting chance,” she said. “There are several pesky invasive species that retain their green foliage into the winter season.”

Be on the lookout for these invasive species this winter:

An evergreen vine forming a dense, trailing groundcover. It can also sometimes be shrubby and can climb 20 feet or higher with aerial rootlets that cling to tree trunks and other structures.

Burning bush, or winged euonymus, is a nonnative shrub that can grow to 15–20 feet high and has corky wings on the twigs. It has been very popular in landscaping because of its bright red fall foliage.

Bush honeysuckles are large, upright, spreading shrubs reaching up to 15–20 feet in height, with flowers that change from white to yellow and juicy red berries. Oppositely arranged leaves green up much earlier than surrounding native vegetation.

Japanese honeysuckle is a climbing or sprawling, semi-evergreen woody vine that often retains its leaves into winter.

There are four nonnative privet species in Missouri, and all are considered invasive or potentially invasive. When they invade natural habitats, they can form dense thickets that crowd out native vegetation. They were all introduced for use as landscaping shrubs.

Multiflora rose is a medium-sized, thorny shrub with a spreading growth form, often forming thickets.

Autumn olive is a medium to large, multistemmed shrub, often reaching heights of 20 feet. Sometimes there are a few thorns on the twigs.

Learn more about how to best control invasive species by timing of year, and the best treatment method by visiting moinvasives.org, and mdc.mo.gov. You can also contact your MDC local office for more information.