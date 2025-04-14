MDC reports young hunters took 4,428 turkeys over youth weekend

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 4,428 birds over the past youth weekend, April 12-13. Top harvest counties were Osage with 107 birds harvested, Gasconade with 105, and Texas with 94.

Young hunters checked 3,721 birds during the 2024 spring youth weekend.

“Excellent turkey hunting weather and a large number of two-year-old gobblers on the landscape likely led to the 18% increase in youth harvest this year”, Oakley said. “This bodes well for another strong regular season next week.”

Oakley added that this spring’s harvest of 4,428 birds is the second highest harvest since the youth season began in 2001, behind only 2015 at 4,449 birds.

Get more harvest information by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

The regular spring turkey season runs April 21 through May 11. For more information on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/seasons/turkey-spring.