MDC holds Arbor Day tree giveaway event April 26 in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a tree giveaway for Arbor Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at the Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph.

Each family or group may receive two tree seedlings at the giveaway while supplies last. The available tree species, including several native trees, are listed below:

Swamp white oak

Smooth sumac

Serviceberry

River birch

Burr oak

Flowering dogwood

Hazelnut

Redbud

Pawpaw

Norway spruce

Along with the giveaway, the Loess Hills chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists will assist with small trail hikes from the office identifying local tree species, weather permitting. MDC encourages visitors to wear proper attire and footwear if they wish to join a hike. Other special guests include the St. Joseph Woodworking Guild and Smokey Bear.

Registration is not required for this event and all ages are welcome. For more information, contact MDC Forester Timothy Wolfe at timothy.wolfe@mdc.mo.gov or calling 816-271-3100. The Northwest Regional Office is located at 701 N College Dr. in St. Joseph, on Missouri Western State University’s campus.

For more information, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207941