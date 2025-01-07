Statement on Energy situation in the Republic of Moldova

SWEDEN, January 7 - We note Gazprom’s decision to cease gas supplies to Moldova as of January 1st, 2025. This action is aimed at undermining political and economic stability in Moldova.

We commend the Moldovan authorities for their measures to ensure stability in gas and electricity supply under these challenging circumstances. We will work with the European Commission and other key partners to be ready to step up international assistance to Moldova to this end. Recent infrastructure improvements and increased transmission capacities have significantly enhanced Moldova’s resilience to external energy pressures, reflecting the country’s commitment to strengthening its energy security.

We remain firmly committed to supporting Moldova in managing the current energy challenges and in advancing the reform of its energy sector. These efforts are essential not only for Moldova’s sustainable development but also for the stability of the wider region, particularly in light of Europe’s broader energy security goals and the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine.