News Media Highlights Probation's Pilot Program for Emerging Adults

Nebraska media outlets are spotlighting the Supreme Court's innovative probation program, the Emerging Adult Developmental Framework, which aims to address the unique needs of probation clients aged 18 to 25—the age group with the highest failure rates in adult probation. The framework equips officers with tools to provide trauma-informed, individualized interventions, emphasizing independence, goal setting, and positive reinforcement. The program, active in Douglas, Hall, and Buffalo counties, has drawn attention for its focus on reducing recidivism and helping young adults transition successfully into adulthood. Trained officers began working with clients on January 2, with outcomes expected after program completion. "I hope we help these emerging adults find who they are," said Douglas County's Chief Probation Officer Damon Strong.

