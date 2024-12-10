Stevenson’s Carmel Campus Advances Educational Excellence Under Leadership of Nifemi Ogunsuyi and Scott Parker

Stevenson Logo Nifemi Ogunsuyi, Lower Division Head, Stevenson Scott Parker, Middle Division Head, Stevenson

CARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevenson School 's Carmel Campus is enhancing its PK-8 program through thoughtfully designed curriculum changes and expanded student support, led by Lower Division Head Nifemi Ogunsuyi and Middle Division Head Scott Parker. These strategic initiatives are creating new opportunities for student growth both in and beyond the classroom."Under the leadership of Nifemi Ogunsuyi and Scott Parker, the Carmel Campus is entering an exciting new chapter of innovation and growth," said Dr. Dan Griffiths, President of Stevenson School. "With Nifemi's experience and Scott's fresh perspective, we're seeing meaningful strides in our students' learning and development. Their dedication to fostering a vibrant, inclusive learning environment for our youngest students is already creating positive change, and we're proud to watch these enhancements unfold."Writing Excellence Initiative Takes Root in Lower DivisionThe Lower Division has introduced a comprehensive writing program that's showing promising early results. "Every child has a unique voice waiting to be discovered," says Nifemi. "Our new Writing Workshop helps students find and develop that voice."The enhanced writing curriculum encompasses narrative, informational, persuasive, poetry, and journalism. Through personalized instruction tailored to each student's development, children progress at their own pace while meeting rigorous academic standards. The program uses detailed assessment tools to track progress, allowing teachers to adjust their approach based on student needs. Writing skills are integrated throughout all subject areas, reinforcing the importance of clear communication across disciplines.Middle Division Introduces Purpose-Driven LearningThe Middle Division has partnered with Stanford University's Design School to implement Project Wayfinder, an innovative social-emotional learning program that enriches how students engage with their education."Today's students need more than academic excellence—they need purpose, resilience, and emotional intelligence," explains Scott Parker, Head of Middle Division. "Project Wayfinder helps develop all three."The program's approach includes weekly sessions focused on purpose-finding and emotional growth, supported by real-world problem-solving challenges. Students connect with their community through service projects and leadership opportunities, while mindfulness practices help them develop self-awareness and emotional regulation skills.Measuring Success Through Student GrowthInitial results from both initiatives are encouraging. Students across grade levels demonstrate improved writing proficiency, while classroom participation continues to grow. Teachers observe stronger classroom communities, and students increasingly take initiative in their learning and leadership roles."These programs reflect our ongoing commitment to educational excellence," says Nifemi. "We're creating an environment where every student can discover their potential and pursue their passions."Scott adds, "By combining academic rigor with emotional intelligence development, we're preparing our students for success in high school and beyond."

