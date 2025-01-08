Over half of Brits plan to teach themselves how to use AI, new research shows

Bosch Tech Compass UK Bosch Tech Compass UK Bosch Tech Compass UK

Bosch Tech Compass 2025: AI will be the dominant technology of the next decade

DENHAM, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over half of Brits (52%) plan to educate themselves in the field of AI inreadiness for this transformative era.61% of Brits say they have never received any AI training in the workplace.The potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) hits a new high as 66% of Brits thinkit will be the most influential technology in the UK in the next 10 years.Artificial intelligence (AI) will be the dominant technology of the next decade. As a result, AI skills will become increasingly important in both our professional and personal lives. This is the consensus among the more than 11,000 people surveyed worldwide for this year’s Bosch Tech Compass.52% of UK respondents in Bosch’s Tech Compass 2025 survey plan to educate themselves on how to use artificial intelligence technology. And 61% say they have never received any training in the workplace on AI, highlighting a gap in education to help Brits prepare for this transformative era.Bosch’s annual Tech Compass survey was launched at CES 2025 held in Las Vegas on January 7-10.Potential of AI hits new high69% of UK respondents believe that technological progress makes the world a better place, as more Brits embrace cutting edge technologies and recognise the benefits certain technologies can bring to society.When asked where AI should be deployed across the economy, over half of people surveyed in the UK (51%) believe that AI should be focused on robotics, and 47% said they hope AI can make a positive difference in healthcare.66% of Brits now say they believe AI will be the most influential technology over the next 10 years, up from 62% in the 2024 report. The survey also shows reservations are decreasing worldwide (down from 38% in 2024 to 34% in 2025), suggesting that AI is not considered just a ‘hype’ and its relevance amongst society is increasing.Steffen Hoffmann, Managing Director of Bosch UK, comments: “AI has the power to dramatically change our everyday lives. We often see negative reactions from society towards new technologies but the results of this year’s Tech Compass survey show that British people are increasingly embracing this technology and recognising its potential and, most importantly, its benefits.”4 out of 5 people worldwide plan to educate themselves in the field of AIGlobally, 82% of people plan to educate themselves about AI in the future, with 54% planning to do this through self-study, highlighting a significant gap in AI skills offerings and help from businesses and institutions in helping society prepare forthis era.In the UK, 52% said they plan to educate themselves about AI through self-study, and 61% said they have never received any AI training in the workplace, with 39% of respondents stating they think it’s important that potential employers offer AI training to its people.Bosch has already trained more than 65,000 associates in AI through its own AI Academy. These training courses are available to all Bosch associates online.The Tech Compass survey results show a demand from the UK workforce to be supported with specific training around AI, with 50% of Brits stating critical thinking, such as learning to recognise ‘deep fakes’, as the most important skill for individuals to learn in an AI-driven world, closely followed by being able to effectively utilise AI tools (49%).Steffen Hoffmann added: “At Bosch, we see AI as a tool that everybody should benefit from. We’re using AI in our workplaces and we’re always exploring ways in which we can introduce more AI into our ways of working. The aim is to make processes simpler and more efficient, generative AI can support associates by relieving them of simple, repetitive tasks in their day-to-day work. AI is also used in our manufacturing plants, particularly in checking for defects. When we’re working with AI technologies, we are always making sure the technology is safe, its purpose is clear to see and that it’s beneficial to the end user.”To aid a better understanding and education in AI, 63% of people surveyed globally support having AI as a stand-alone subject in school, with 48% of people believing that educational institutions in their country are adequately preparing students with AI skills for the future job market.Steffen Hoffmann added: “One of the notable findings from the Tech Compass report is that just over half of people in the UK believe AI should be a standalone subject in schools. AI is different from other technological revolutions because its impact is taking place very quickly and it’s universal. Adults are increasingly recognising the importance of equipping their children with a solid understanding of AI. It is essential for the government to ensure that AI education is integrated into school curricula and to commit to supporting all students as we transition into the AI era.”The Tech Compass 2025 report can be read online here

