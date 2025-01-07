COMMISSIONER MILLER SHARES TIPS TO PROTECT TEXANS DURING COLD FRONT

AUSTIN- An arctic blast is expected to sweep across the state. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller reminds farmers, ranchers, and Texans to prepare their livestock, farm equipment, and homes for the cold weather. Proper preparation can make the difference between a successful season and costly setbacks.

“Many people don't know this, but the freeze in 2021 was one of history's costliest US natural disasters,” Commissioner Miller said. “Some estimates show that the total damage of the storm surpassed that of Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey and, sadly, took the lives of over 700 Texans.”

The 2021 winter freeze is a stark reminder of our responsibility to be prepared. Education is key, and preparing for a brutal winter ice storm in Texas requires proactive measures.

“Join me in helping ensure every Texan is well-equipped to face the challenges of the week’s forecasted severe winter storm,” said Commissioner Miller. “Taking a few simple steps now can save a lot of heartache and expense later.”

Commissioner Miller offers the following tips to safeguard livestock, equipment, and yourself during the winter season:

Create an Emergency Kit

Assemble a well-stocked emergency kit that includes essentials such as non-perishable food, water, medications, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, blankets, and warm clothing.

Prepare for Power Outages

Charge electronic devices in advance and have portable chargers ready.

Consider investing in a generator for backup power, ensuring it is used safely and in a well-ventilated area.

Stock up on candles, lanterns, or flashlights with extra batteries.

Stay Informed

Monitor weather forecasts and updates regularly.

For the latest information, follow local news and official sources. You can also sign up for emergency alerts provided by local authorities.

Safe Transportation

Avoid unnecessary travel during icy conditions.

If travel is essential, inform someone of your destination and expected arrival time.

If possible, keep your vehicle winter-ready with antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, and snow tires.

Community Connection

Check on neighbors, especially those who may need assistance during severe weather.

Severe winter conditions can wreak havoc on farms and ranches, jeopardizing the health and well-being of animals.

Food and Water Supply

Stock up on non-perishable food items that require minimal preparation.

Ensure an ample supply of bottled water in case of disruptions to water sources.

Protecting Livestock

Provide adequate shelter from the biting cold and unforgiving winds, minimizing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Ensure there is plentiful access to unfrozen water.

Adjust feeding regimens accordingly to meet nutritional needs.

“Texas farmers and ranchers are some of the toughest folks around, but even the toughest can’t beat Mother Nature without preparation,” Commissioner Miller added. “By taking care of your livestock and equipment, you’re not just protecting your investment—you’re ensuring that Texas agriculture continues to thrive, no matter what the season throws our way.”