Governor Hochul Announces New CDPAP Partnership With Independent Living Centers as Part of Plan to Strengthen Home Care Services for New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State and Public Partnership LLC (PPL) are partnering with 11 Independent Living Centers (ILCs) as part of the State’s plan to strengthen the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) for New York’s home care users. New York’s ILCs are among more than 30 community-based partners who will work closely with PPL to ensure the CDPAP program continues to deliver high-quality home care services for New Yorkers, including a successful transition by April 1. Governor Hochul also highlighted that CDPAP consumers across New York can now begin registering with PPL to ensure their continued service as part of this transition process.

“Our statewide partnership will protect CDPAP and ensure continued access to high-quality home care for New Yorkers across the State,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m pleased that independent living centers will play an important role as partners in this effort, as we create a better and stronger CDPAP for home care users and caregivers.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This is an important next step in our transition. Through this collaborative network of independent living centers, community-based providers and Public Partnerships LLC, we are ensuring the future of CDPAP for generations to come. New York State is demonstrating our ongoing commitment to protecting those who are served by this program.”

CDPAP consumers can begin registering now as part of this transition through one of these options:

Option 1: Call PPL's support center at 1-833-247-5346 or TTY: 1-833-204-9042 and a PPL team member will help you complete the process.

Option 3: Work with PPL or another approved CDPAP facilitator, including ILCs, who can guide you through the process. A list of approved CDPAP facilitators can be found here: CDPAP Facilitators | PPL First

The New York State Department of Health is working closely with PPL to engage with consumers and facilitate a smooth registration and transition process. New York and PPL are committed to engaging stakeholders and building a diverse partnership as part of the ongoing transition that will take effect in April.

Partnership with New York’s ILCs

The statewide partnership includes 11 Independent Living Centers, disability-led non-profit organizations who have long served as advocates and champions for New Yorkers with disabilities living independent and self-directed lives. As a part of this partnership, CDPAP consumers may choose to work with one of these Independent Living Centers as their CDPAP facilitator.

The following Independent Living Centers have joined New York’s CDPAP partnership:

AIM Independent Living Center

ARISE, Inc.

Finger Lakes Independence Center, Inc.

Independent Living, Inc.

Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley, Inc. (ILCHV)

Long Island Center for Independent Living, Inc.

Rockland Independent Living Center dba Bridges

Resource Center for Independent Living

Southern Tier Independence Center

The Center for Disability Rights

Western New York Independent Living, Inc.

New York Association on Independent Living Executive Director Lindsay Miller said, “We commend the Governor’s commitment to ensuring that CDPAP consumers have access to the full spectrum of services Independent Living Centers provide, empowering people with disabilities to live independently in the community. As founders of the program, our commitment to advocating for the independence and dignity of people with disabilities will remain at the forefront of our efforts as we continue to champion the future of CDPAP.”

AIM Independent Living Chief Executive Officer René L. Snyder said, “We applaud the State's acknowledgment of the essential role that Independent Living Centers play in the lives of New Yorkers with disabilities. AIM remains committed to the CDPAP program and the individuals who participate in it. In the spirit of partnership, we will work together with PPL to ensure that people retain autonomy and control over their lives while continuing to advocate for services promoting independence, dignity, and choice.”

Western New York Independent Living Inc. CEO Doug Usiak said, “The inclusion of the Independent Living Centers into this partnership is a recognition of the standard we expect from this program. Thousands of people with disabilities will be assured ILCs will continue to be available to support them as they transfer to the single FI.”

New York State's Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Hill Ridley said, “I have deep respect for the role the ILCs have played in both the creation of CDPAP in New York State, and in their continued dedication to preserving and protecting the rights of people with disabilities to live independently in their own homes and communities by delivering high-quality CDPAP services across the State. I applaud Governor Hochul for her deep concern about maintaining the mission and integrity of CDPAP and I have every bit of confidence in our ability to achieve this goal, especially now that 11 of our ILCs and many other disability-led community organizations are partnering with the state and PPL on this endeavor.”

Diverse Community-Based Partners

Through the new statewide partnership, Public Partnerships LLC (PPL) and a diverse alliance of community-based home care providers will deliver a stronger CDPAP and ensure New Yorkers in the program will receive the high-quality care they need.

The partners collectively operate nearly 100 offices with service to all 62 counties throughout the State and have experience providing home care to New Yorkers who speak dozens of different languages, ensuring multilingual, culturally sensitive home care is easily accessible for CDPAP users on a regional basis.