Statement From Governor Hochul on Immigration
“When a Sackets Harbor family was detained by ICE last month, I called on ICE to provide answers immediately and spoke with White House Border Czar Tom Homan to call for their release. Moments ago, I spoke once again with Mr. Homan who informed me that this family – a third grader, two teenagers and their mother – are currently on their way back to Jefferson County. I cannot imagine the trauma these kids and their mom are feeling, and I pray they will be able to heal when they return home.
“I also spoke with Assemblyman Scott Gray, who has played a critical role in this process advocating for his constituents. I want to thank him and the entire Sackets Harbor community who rallied to support their neighbors.
“New York has been consistent: we are open to working with federal immigration enforcement to crack down on gang members or violent criminals. But I will never support cruel actions that rip kids out of school or tear families apart.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.