Statement From Governor Hochul on Immigration

“When a Sackets Harbor family was detained by ICE last month, I called on ICE to provide answers immediately and spoke with White House Border Czar Tom Homan to call for their release. Moments ago, I spoke once again with Mr. Homan who informed me that this family – a third grader, two teenagers and their mother – are currently on their way back to Jefferson County. I cannot imagine the trauma these kids and their mom are feeling, and I pray they will be able to heal when they return home.

“I also spoke with Assemblyman Scott Gray, who has played a critical role in this process advocating for his constituents. I want to thank him and the entire Sackets Harbor community who rallied to support their neighbors.

“New York has been consistent: we are open to working with federal immigration enforcement to crack down on gang members or violent criminals. But I will never support cruel actions that rip kids out of school or tear families apart.”