Making Westchester's Busiest Highways Safe and Dependable

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $86.7 million pavement improvement project on a nearly five-mile stretch of the New England Thruway (I-95) in Westchester County. Spanning between Pelham Manor and Mamaroneck, the project also includes the rehabilitation of 12 bridges within this heavily traveled corridor that’s used by approximately 120,000 vehicles a day.

“The New England Thruway is one of the busiest highways in Westchester County and this project will ensure that it remains safe and dependable for years to come,” Governor Hochul said. “Strengthening our infrastructure across the State remains a top priority and this modernization will make critical safety improvements to I-95, providing a better driving experience for the millions of travelers who rely on this critical route.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said,“We are continuing our ongoing investment in Interstate 95, one of the most critical highway arteries in the Northeast. For the past several years, we have rehabilitated the highway from the Bronx into Westchester County. This project will continue this vital work for another five miles in Westchester by upgrading the roadway and its surrounding infrastructure for our neighboring communities, and the motorists that travel this commuter and commercial corridor.”

The I-95 project will begin with pavement repairs, meaning crews will remove and replace the most deteriorated portions on a nearly five-mile stretch of roadway (milepost 4.0 to 8.8) in both the northbound and southbound direction. Covering close to 30 total lane miles, the repairs will improve the roadway’s structural integrity and extend its service life, reducing the need to make temporary repairs. After the concrete pavement and joints are repaired, a two-course asphalt overlay will be installed to provide a smoother ride for motorists. The work covers the highway just south of exit 15 (New Rochelle - The Pelhams - US Route 1) to exit 18A (Mamaroneck - Fenimore Road). In addition, 12 interchange ramps will be repaired and repaved.

The other major component of the project is work on bridges above or below I-95. Crews will rehabilitate six bridges, including the Centre Avenue bridge in New Rochelle, the Chatsworth Avenue bridge in Larchmont and the bridge over the highway that serves Metro-North Railroad’s Larchmont station. Six other bridges on I-95 will be resurfaced.

Additional safety improvements will include new guiderail and lights, additional reflective line striping, new pavement markings and curb replacement.

Paving operations and the majority of work will take place overnight to reduce impacts to motorists. Motorists may encounter lane closures on I-95 along with traffic shifts and stoppages during construction. All work is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. DeFoe Corp. of Mount Vernon, N.Y., is the project contractor. Photos of one area of the Thruway where contractors will begin work.

A separate ongoing $61.8 million pavement improvement project on I-95 in the Bronx and southern Westchester is scheduled to be completed this summer. It covers the area from milepost 0.0 to 4.0 and includes the rehabilitation of 11 bridges and makes significant improvements to two pedestrian bridges in the Bronx.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “This $86.7 million investment in the New England Thruway is part of the historic momentum we’ve built through the CHIPS program and other transformative infrastructure initiatives across New York State. Rehabilitating these bridges and improving pavement along I-95 will enhance safety, ease travel, and support our local economy. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul for supporting these long-overdue upgrades as we continue delivering real results for Westchester County and the infrastructure our communities rely on every day.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “Thank you, Governor Kathy Hochul and the Thruway Authority for beginning this important project to upgrade the I-95 corridor. This stretch of road truly needs upgrading and improvement, and I am confident that my constituents will see a notable improvement in road safety and comfort.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “This project will make daily travel safer and smoother for the thousands who rely on I-95 each day. Scheduling construction overnight is a smart, considerate approach that minimizes disruption for nearby families and businesses. It’s encouraging to see the state take action on improvements our community has been waiting for. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority for moving this work forward.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “This significant investment in the New England Thruway is a tremendous win for the residents of my district—including those in Pelham and New Rochelle who frequently use Exit 15—and for all of Westchester County. The improvements to road surfaces, bridges, and interchanges will enhance safety, reduce wear and tear on vehicles, and improve the daily commute for thousands. I’m especially pleased that the work will be done primarily overnight, minimizing disruptions for our residents and businesses. Projects like this show government at its best—responsive, effective, and working for the people of New York. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Thruway Authority for their continued commitment to investing in our infrastructure and ensuring our communities are supported by safe, modern transportation networks.”

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s approved 2025 Budget invests a total of $477.3 million in dedicated funding for capital projects across the Thruway system beginning in 2025, an increase of more than $33 million compared to the approved 2024 budget. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 817 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index. The Thruway Authority’s top priority is the safety of our employees and customers. In 2024, two Thruway Authority employees died and another was seriously injured in separate incidents while working on the Thruway. The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

