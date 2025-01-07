Funnelmax Now Available on Major Retail Platforms

Funnelmax Funnelmax demonstration Funnelmax logo

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funnelmax, the innovative precision tool that simplifies fluid transfers and eliminates messy spills that is proudly designed, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S., is now available for purchase on two of the largest retail platforms, Amazon and Walmart.com.This exciting development brings the trusted Funnelmax tool to an even broader audience, making it easier than ever for DIY enthusiasts, mechanics, and homeowners to access this game-changing product.Funnelmax has earned its reputation as a must-have tool for professionals and hobbyists alike, thanks to its durable construction, unique adjustable precision tip, and spill-proof design. Whether you're refilling automotive fluids, transferring household chemicals, or tackling creative DIY projects, Funnelmax ensures accuracy and efficiency, saving time and reducing waste.Innovative Design for Every JobThe Funnelmax kit is available in two convenient sizes, 9-inch and 12-inch, each including a base, seal, and adjustable precision tip for a customized fit and flawless fluid transfers. Its versatile design is ideal for:Automotive maintenance, including oil, coolant, and brake fluid refills.Outdoor equipment upkeep, such as ATVs, boats, and lawnmowers.Household tasks, like pouring paint, adhesives, and cleaning products.Funnelmax is designed to save users time and frustration while helping them achieve professional-quality results.Customer-Centric Shopping ExperienceWith its availability on Amazon and Walmart.com, customers can now enjoy fast, reliable shipping and the convenience of shopping from home. The product’s user-friendly design and rave reviews from satisfied customers make it an essential addition to any toolbox or household.Funnelmax products are now available for purchase on www.Walmart.com/Funnelmax and Amazon.com/Funnelmax For more information or to shop the full range of USA-made funnel systems, visit www.funnelmax.net About FunnelmaxFunnelmax is dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality tools that simplify everyday tasks for professionals and homeowners. Proudly made in the USA, our products are designed for durability, ease of use, and efficiency. We strive to deliver practical solutions that help you work smarter and achieve better results. With Funnelmax, precision and convenience are always within reach.

