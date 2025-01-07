Hazel Ortega, Entrepreneur and Behavioral Psychologist, Embraces Global Impact Through Education and Empowerment

Hazel Ortega and Michael Beckwith share a passion to empower individuals to unlock their potential and live purpose-driven lives They have collaborated or been part of transformative initiatives aimed at helping people break barriers fullfil lives aligned with purpose Hazel Ortega’s global efforts have transformed one of Uganda’s most impoverished communities, bringing tangible improvements in health, education, and well-being. Hazel Ortega joined Debby García on Radio 13 in Mexico City to share her journey and insights from her book “From Bounced Checks to Private Jets.” about personal transformation, overcoming challenges, and achieving success, delivering an empowering message to listeners Hazel Ortega is gaining recognition on television as a prominent speaker on psychological topics, offering valuable insights to help audiences improve their lives. Hazel Ortega, holds a master’s degree in psychology, is one of the most outstanding behavioral psychologists. She is also the creator of the highly successful ‘Hazel Ortega Podcast,’ where she shares valuable knowledge on personal growth, success, and mindset.

Hazel Ortega, celebrated author of From Bounced Checks to Private Jets, has continued to inspire individuals worldwide through her transformative work.

True transformation begins when we embrace the power within us to rewrite our own stories and break free from the patterns that limit our potential.” — Hazel Ortega Psychologist, Author and Entrepreneur

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This January 24, 2025, Hazel will host the Manifest University Retreat in Southern California, a holistic program designed to help participants unlock their fullest potential. The retreat blends curated activities such as yoga, chef-prepared nutritious meals, and immersive courses in personal growth, business strategy, and emotional intelligence.The retreat boasts a lineup of renowned speakers, including Michael Beckwith, founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center, and Natasha Graziano, Forbes’ “#1 Female Motivational Speaker under 40,” whose insights will empower attendees to embrace new beginnings and manifest their dreams. Hazel has collaborated with these international leaders like Berké Brown, Dr. Stephen Ward, Sam Kukathas and Prince Daniels Jr on multiple occasions, These experts create a holistic experience of knowledge to help audiences transform their lives and achieve a new full potential.Beyond Manifest University, Hazel’s philanthropic efforts shine through her work with High Tide Global Foundation. The foundation has significantly improved the lives of thousands in Uganda by building the Garden of Knowledge School and the Tree of Life Medical Center, alongside critical infrastructure projects such as a drainage system that provides clean drinking water to the Gulu community.Hazel Ortega’s global efforts have transformed one of Uganda’s most impoverished communities, bringing tangible improvements in health, education, and well-being.A new drainage system now supplies clean drinking water to over 500 individuals, reducing waterborne illnesses by 80%. With new bathrooms and toilets, over 400 students benefit from improved hygiene, which has significantly boosted school attendance, particularly for girls. The Tree of Life Medical Center now provides essential healthcare, treating diseases like malaria and pneumonia for thousands of families. Additionally, the renovation of classrooms has created a bright, welcoming environment for more than 450 students, inspiring learning and ensuring a safe space. Over 100 students now sleep under double-decker beds with mosquito netting, cutting malaria-related illnesses by more than 50%.These achievements reflect Hazel’s commitment to making a lasting difference in underserved communities. Her work continues to inspire and empower, showing the profound impact of education, healthcare, and essential resources.

@HazelOrtegaPodcast is a bilingual YouTube channel where Hazel shares valuable insights and strategies for achieving success across various areas of life.

