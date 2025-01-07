UAGC Business Programs Achieve IACBE Reaccreditation with No Notes Through 2031

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) earned reaffirmation of its specialized business and accounting program accreditation by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) , a globally recognized accrediting body dedicated to ensuring excellence in business and business-related education. This reaffirmation, granted with no notes—a rare and exceptional achievement—underscores the university’s commitment to academic excellence, continuous improvement, and ethical standards in business education.The Board of Commissioners of the IACBE granted this reaffirmation following a rigorous evaluation process, including self-assessment and independent peer review. The no notes designation means that UAGC business programs met all accreditation standards without any areas requiring further compliance review or concern—an accolade achieved by only a select group of institutions."This reaffirmation highlights our dedication to shaping future business leaders who are ready to tackle real-world challenges," said Jorge Cardenas, assistant dean and professor in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC. "It underscores our focus on delivering a transformative education that inspires innovation, drives impact, and prepares students to thrive in a global economy."The reaffirmation applies to a broad spectrum of business programs offered by the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC, including undergraduate, graduate, and specialized accounting programs. Accreditation remains valid through December 31, 2031, ensuring continued recognition of the university’s high standards of quality and performance.“This specialized accreditation from the IACBE reflects the tireless efforts of our team in upholding the highest standards of excellence,” stated Katie Thiry, assistant dean and professor in the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC. “It affirms our leadership in business education and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to student success.”By achieving accreditation with no notes, UAGC reinforces its role as a leader in business education, fostering a learning environment rooted in integrity, accountability, and innovation. Students can be confident they are receiving an education that meets the highest industry standards, equipping them for future career success."This reaffirmation is more than a validation of our programs—it’s a reflection of our commitment to empowering students with the skills and confidence to succeed," says Charles Minnick, assistant dean and professor in the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC. "Our focus remains on delivering impactful education that transforms lives and drives meaningful change in the business world."As UAGC continues to prioritize student-focused education, this reaffirmation serves as motivation to build on its successes and pursue even greater levels of excellence."This achievement emphasizes our commitment to preparing students for success in a rapidly evolving digital and global economy," said Karen Ivy, assistant dean and professor at the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC. "We are dedicated to equipping learners with the tools and insights needed to lead through innovation and change."###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

