MDC to hold Basic Firearms Safety class Jan. 19 at Columbia Bottom CA

Body

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—Many people receive firearms as Christmas presents. But like taking up any other new pursuit, whether a sport or musical instrument, it’s necessary to learn how to use and care for the tools of your hobby to get the most out of them. And with firearms, there’s the additional consideration of safety.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help new firearm owners get a solid and safe start with shooting sports by offering a Basic Firearm Safety class Sunday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. – noon at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. The program is free and open to anyone age 11 years and older.

This program is designed to promote safe and informed firearm handling, storage, and ownership. Participants will learn essential topics, including basic firearm safety, safe handling techniques, the parts and function of several different types of firearms, secure storage practices, and the responsibilities associated with owning a firearm. The class presents essential information for a new firearm owner, or even for an experienced shooter who may have received a different kind of firearm new to them.

This course does not include a live-fire range session. Please do not bring firearms to this class. This course is ideal for new firearm owners and anyone looking to refresh their knowledge of firearm safety.

Basic Firearm Safety is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4H4.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.