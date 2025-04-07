Learn about birding in Audubon's time at MDC's Springfield Nature Center on April 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – John James Audubon is considered one of the landmark figures of North American bird study. However, author Kenn Kaufman points out that, because the famed ornithologist didn’t have the research tools that are available today, he may have overlooked a few species in the course of his work.

Kaufman will share his insights into Audubon’s work at “The Birds that Audubon Almost Missed,” a free program April 17 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program, which will be 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. in the nature center auditorium, is for all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206885

At the April 17 program, Kaufman will delve into Audubon’s works and the bird study methods used by Audubon and other ornithologists of his time. Audubon’s masterpiece publication, “The Birds of North America” published in sections between 1827 and 1838, is considered one of the finest ornithological works ever completed.

Kaufman’s program, like his book, isn’t meant to be a criticism of Audubon but rather a deep dive into the nature study methods of the day. Modern technology and access to bird information from other parts of the country, as well as other parts of the world, has given modern ornithologists tools that Audubon and his counterparts didn’t have in the early 1800s.

Kaufman also points out that Audubon may have been the first to write scientific descriptions of a number of North American bird species, but he didn’t “discover” them. These birds had been known to Native American populations in various parts of the continent for centuries.

The April 17 program will include a Q&A with the author. The program is free, but registration is required.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.