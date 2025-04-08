Submit Release
MDC Clinton office roof repairs to extend for an extra day

CLINTON, Mo. – Roof reconstruction at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Clinton office, scheduled for April 7-8, will require an extra day to complete. The Clinton MDC office will be closed again on Wednesday, April 9 for construction.

Office staff will continue to be available during the closure to assist the public by phone at 660-885-6981. The office is located at 2010 S 2nd Street in Clinton. MDC expects the office to reopen on Thursday, April 10.

