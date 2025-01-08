Direct Mail and Facebook Ads Top Taradel’s 2025 Small Business Survey Results

The small business marketing world never stops evolving, and Taradel’s annual report analyzes it all — revealing what’s working now and how you can stay ahead.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taradel, a leading martech company serving thousands of North American businesses, has released its 2025 Small Business Marketing Survey Report. The report, based on insights from 266 small business professionals and advertisers, across a broad range of industries, offers a comprehensive look at the evolving marketing landscape and top-performing strategies for growth.According to respondents in Taradel's 2025 Small Business Marketing Survey, Facebook Ads rank as the top-performing online marketing channel, highlighting the platform's continued dominance in helping small businesses cost-effectively reach their target audiences. On the offline side, direct mail proved equally formidable, securing its spot as the top offline channel. Together, these findings demonstrate the power of integrating digital and traditional marketing strategies, offering small businesses a proven pathway to maximize results and grow their customer base.Multichannel marketing is now the standard for small businesses, with 81% of SMBs using at least two marketing channels, according to Taradel’s 2025 Small Business Marketing Survey. This reflects a growing trend, up from 76% in 2022, as businesses increasingly recognize the value of diversifying their marketing efforts to reach customers across multiple touchpoints.Emerging technologies like AI are also starting to make their mark, though adoption among SMBs remains in its infancy. Early adopters are reaping the benefits by automating content creation, enhancing email personalization, and optimizing social media campaigns. Additionally, the rise of self-service platforms and DIY marketing tools is empowering SMBs to take control of their marketing efforts, with 70% designing their own ads and 71% managing campaigns independently.“Our survey confirms that small businesses are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their marketing strategies,” said Jim Fitzgerald, CEO of Taradel. “Direct mail, when integrated with digital channels, continues to deliver unmatched results. Meanwhile, the rise of self-service platforms is empowering businesses to take control of their growth like never before.”To download the full report and discover how these trends can shape your business’s marketing strategy, visit www.taradel.com About Taradel:Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel has helped over 30,000 organizations launch local direct mail and digital advertising campaigns, delivering billions of direct mail and digital impressions. Recognized 12 times on the Inc. 5000 list, Taradel is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes achieve measurable growth.

