Taradel and Nextdoor Partner to Transform Local Business Marketing Through Powerful Community-Focused Ads

Nextdoor's platform aligns perfectly with our goals, and the goals of our clients, offering a direct way for small businesses to engage with their communities in meaningful ways.”GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taradel, a leading provider of multichannel marketing solutions, and Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood app connecting people to local businesses, are thrilled to announce an innovative partnership that integrates Nextdoor Ads API into Taradel’s marketing platform. This partnership aims to drive local business engagement, nurturing community awareness and energizing neighborhood economies by simplifying how and where small businesses communicate with their most crucial audience—their neighbors—across multiple media channels.
Taradel's platform, known for its simplicity and effectiveness, offers a broad spectrum of marketing channels including Every Door Direct Mail® (EDDM®), Personalized Mail, and digital ads across platforms like Google Display, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Hulu, and Email Marketing. The inclusion of Nextdoor Ads API is a strategic move to leverage the platform’s unique position in the digital advertising landscape, where businesses are an integral part of the neighborhood conversation.
Nextdoor's neighborhood app, which has an audience of 88 million verified users in 330,000+ neighborhoods across the world, serves as a significant support for local businesses. Nextdoor provides value for brands among a uniquely engaged audience where neighbors are actively searching for products and services. To date, over 70 million businesses have been recommended on the network, demonstrating the key role Nextdoor plays in promoting local businesses to a growing global audience.
"Integrating Nextdoor Ads API is a milestone for Taradel, enhancing our mission to provide effective, community-focused marketing solutions," said Jim Fitzgerald, Founder, and CEO of Taradel. "Nextdoor's platform aligns perfectly with our goals, and the goals of our clients, offering a direct way for small businesses to engage with their communities in meaningful ways."
Nextdoor’s unique features, such as automatic distribution of Business Posts within the neighborhood, leveraging generative AI to drive positive community engagement and constructive conversations, and the ability for people to recommend “Neighborhood Favorites,” create a powerful tool for achieving local awareness. Every "Fave not only boosts a business's visibility but also contributes to building its reputation on the platform, showcasing the community’s endorsements directly on the business’s Nextdoor Page.
"We are excited by this partnership with Taradel that positions Nextdoor Ads as a key element in their marketing platform,” said Heidi Andersen, CRO and CMO at Nextdoor. “Our joint commitment to local businesses marks a noteworthy development in neighborhood-based marketing enabling local businesses to easily engage with their communities. And as our surveys show, 91% of Nextdoor neighbors are ready and willing to support them. This partnership offers a way for businesses to flourish alongside their communities, which is central to the mission of Nextdoor."
This partnership signifies a commitment from both Taradel and Nextdoor to empower local businesses with the tools and insights they need to thrive in their communities. By integrating Nextdoor Ads into Taradel’s marketing platform, both companies are setting a new standard for localized marketing, providing businesses the opportunity to grow alongside their communities.
About Taradel:
Launched in 2003 by Founder and CEO, Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel is a twelve-time Inc. 5000 company that has helped over 20,000 businesses deliver more than one billion pieces of direct mail and generate over 500 million digital ad impressions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Taradel's mission is to make multichannel marketing easy, affordable, and effective for businesses of all sizes. For more information about Taradel and its services, please visit taradel.com.
About Nextdoor:
Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 315,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.
Note to editors: Every Door Direct Mail®, EDDM®, and the EDDM logo are trademarks of the United States Postal Service. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.**
