Taradel to Unveil Markulus® Marketing Commerce Platform at PRINTING United Expo 2024

Markulus

New all-in-one, self-service platform empowers printers and agencies to instantly become full-service marketing providers.

We’ve made it possible for any business to become a marketing solutions provider, overnight.” — Jim Fitzgerald, Founder & CEO, Taradel

GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taradel, a leading provider of direct mail and digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Markulus , the ultimate all-in-one marketing commerce platform designed for printers, agencies, and businesses looking to streamline campaign management operations and enhance profitability. The debut of Markulus will take place at the PRINTING United Expo, the premier event for the printing industry, held in Las Vegas, NV, from September 10-12, 2024. Taradel will showcase Markulus at Booth #C3135, where attendees will have the chance to see the platform in action.Markulus is engineered to revolutionize how businesses manage their marketing campaigns by combining cutting-edge digital and print solutions into one seamless platform that includes web-to-print, direct mail and digital marketing services. It also offers unparalleled customization, flexibility, integration, and analytics, making it the go-to choice for businesses aiming to maximize their marketing impact with minimal effort.“Markulus represents a significant leap forward for printers and agencies,” said Jim Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO of Taradel. “By integrating all aspects of campaign management, order management, automated deployment, and performance tracking into one cohesive platform, we’ve made it possible for any business to become a marketing solutions provider , overnight.”Key Features of Markulus Include:• Advanced Customization: Tailor the front and back end to fit unique business needs.• Seamless Integration: Connect effortlessly with third-party tools and manage vendors, accounts, and activities in one place.• Robust Analytics: Gain deep insights into campaign performance, from customer acquisition to weekly sales reports.• Flexible Fulfillment: Use your own production facilities or Taradel’s, maintaining top quality and efficiency.PRINTING United Expo is the most dynamic and comprehensive event in the printing industry, bringing together experts, innovators, and businesses from around the globe. Taradel is excited to be a part of this vibrant event and to introduce Markulus to the industry’s best.For more information about Markulus or to schedule a demo at the expo, please visit booth #C3135 or visit https://www.markulus.com/

