Dappier Expands AskAI With Ad Deployment, Bringing Contextually Relevant Conversations To Any Page With Ad Monetization

Dappier - Monetizing the shift from pages to AI agents

New AI offering to debut at CES opens new monetization for publishers and consumer engagement opportunities for advertisers within standard display ad units.

AskAI lets publishers integrate and monetize AI wherever their end users are and even directly in ad units with engaging conversational interactions.” — Dan Goikhman, co-founder & CEO, Dappier

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dappier announced the availability of AskAI banner ad deployment today at CES, introducing a new lightweight way for digital publishers to integrate conversational AI into their properties. The in-ad unit enables publishers to deploy a branded AI answer engine within any banner ad frame, which provides contextual knowledge of what users are reading and offers advertisers a high-attention environment to connect with consumers.In-ad support is the latest offering for Dappier’s AskAI contextual answer engine, which today powers over 50 million monthly queries for connected publishers including HomeLife Brands, Bizbudding and Morgan Murphy Media. At launch, Consumable will adopt and deploy Dappier’s conversational in-ad unit across its premium network generating 30 billion+ monthly impressions.AskAI enables publishers to bring AI-powered tools to their websites in minutes, enabling seamless integrations to meet users with next-gen answer engines like those offered by Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Amazon. Publishers can now deploy these AskAI modules in ad units, as well as within a dockable widget, or as an upgrade to existing search bars.Dappier’s AskAI modules are created by transforming a publisher’s content into a RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) data model, making it easy to deploy AskAI for search, chat and recommendations, uniquely using contextual knowledge of a publisher’s content and what’s on-page to keep users engaged.“AskAI lets publishers integrate and monetize AI wherever their end users are and even directly in ad units with engaging conversational interactions,” said Dan Goikhman, CEO at Dappier. “We are helping publishers and advertisers connect with users in ways that truly align with the content they’re consuming.”Members of the Dappier leadership team will be providing demos of AskAI during the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7-9. To schedule an appointment, visit dappier.com/demo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.