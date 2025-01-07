LyricFind Celebrates Stellar 2024, Facilitating Payments of Over $25M to Rights Holders

Lyrics are a significant revenue stream that should not be discounted, and we are proud to stand with artists in this space and ensure they receive every penny that they are owed.” — Darryl Ballantyne, Founder & CEO of LyricFind

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LyricFind , the trusted source for lyrics and data licensing, is celebrating a phenomenal 2024 that included a variety of milestones, including its 20th anniversary. After launching, the company signed the first-ever lyric licensing deal with EMI Music Publishing (now part of Sony/ATV Music Publishing) in 2005, kicking off a new era of accuracy and monetization for digital lyrics.In 2024, LyricFind carried that legacy forward by facilitating over $25 million in payments to rights holders. The company also grew its overall normalized revenue by over 40% and continued to expand its catalog over the course of the year, signing over 1,000 new licensing agreements, surpassing 12 million total songs in its lyric licensing database, and topping 1.3 million word-by-word synced songs.“Since starting straight out of university in 2004, LyricFind has continued to reach new heights every single year, and our 20th was our biggest yet,” said Darryl Ballantyne, Founder & CEO of LyricFind. “We’re proud to be such an integral and trusted part of the music ecosystem, and it’s a true validation of our belief in ourselves, our company, and the importance of lyrics to enable millions of dollars in payments to rights holders. Lyrics are a significant revenue stream that should not be discounted, and we are proud to stand with artists in this space and ensure they receive every penny that they are owed.”LyricFind also introduced a number of new ways for rights holders to earn money for their work. After acquiring Rotor Videos at the end of 2023, LyricFind greatly expanded its Videos by LyricFind product to give artists access to new opportunities previously inaccessible to those without video editing skills or the funds to pay for them. In 2024, LyricFind rolled out the ability to instantly generate music videos, social media videos, and animated album art with Spotify Canvas and Apple Music Album Motion — all in addition to lyric videos, music videos, and art videos. Videos by LyricFind was also integrated into CD Baby, making Canvas Video creation a breeze for CD Baby artists.LyricFind also rolled out the Rotor Influencers Program in 2024, which is designed to promote Rotor by partnering with individuals who resonate with two key audiences: music artists (particularly indie artists and bands) and content creators. The program aims to increase brand visibility, drive user engagement, and grow Rotor’s user base through the power of influencer networks. In exchange for their participation, influencers benefit from discounts, exposure, and cross-promotion on Rotor’s platform.“Since joining forces with LyricFind, we’ve been working hard to ensure artists never miss out on an opportunity for discovery because they don’t have a video or animated version of their album art ready,” said Diarmuid Moloney, Head of Video Strategy at LyricFind. “We’ve seen significant adoption of our new features this year, and are excited by the reception we’ve received for the Rotor Influencers Program. It’s a mutually rewarding initiative that has boosted awareness of our product while giving influencers valuable perks.”In addition, LyricFind launched the LyricAssist tool in 2024, which enables quick and efficient lyric delivery to distributors via automated lyric transcription and synchronization. The company also continued its expansion into the automobile industry, powering Lyric Display for a variety of Nissan and Infiniti models.About LyricFindFor over 20 years, LyricFind has been the trusted source for lyrics and data licensing. Since signing the first-ever lyric licensing deal with EMI Music Publishing (now part of Sony/ATV Music Publishing) in 2005, LyricFind has grown its product suite into the global premier provider of lyric data, sync, and translations, with innovative solutions for data analysis and video creation.LyricFind has secured access to more than 200,000 catalogs and over 10 million song lyrics over the course of its two decades in business. Its client base has also grown to include an expanding list of top music platforms, including, Amazon Music, Google, Xperi, YouTube Music, Deezer, and more. Clients trust LyricFind to provide current, accurate, and fully licensed lyrics, and its in-house premium reporting infrastructure precisely tracks and pays royalties to songwriters and rights-holders on a song-by-song and territory-by-territory basis. LyricFind’s solutions also include LyricIQ, a set of innovative data analysis and filtering tools, and Videos by LyricFind, a platform that generates videos in seconds. Recently, LyricFind completed the acquisition of Belfast-based company Rotor Videos, strengthening LyricFind’s well-established portfolio of lyric-based solutions and expanding on its recent push into the video creation market.For more information, please visit https://lyricfind.com LyricFind Media ContactsLaurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications – laurie@jaybirdcom.com, 646.484.6764Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications – bill@jaybirdcom.com, 609.221.2374

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.