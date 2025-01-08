Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe Elected Chief of Staff at Houston Methodist West Hospital

I’m honored to take on this leadership role at Houston Methodist West...My mission has always been to prioritize patient care and bring the most advanced, effective treatments to my community.” — Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSculpt™ by ChristiMD proudly announces that Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, its founder and a leading voice in urogynecological and wellness medicine, has been elected Chief of Staff at Houston Methodist West Hospital. This prestigious appointment underscores Dr. Christi’s exceptional contributions to healthcare leadership and innovation.Houston Methodist West Hospital, widely recognized as one of the top hospitals in the greater Houston area, boasts a medical team of over 1,000 dedicated professionals. As Chief of Staff, Dr. Christi will work closely with hospital leadership to enhance patient care and uphold the institution's reputation for excellence.A Leader in Women’s Health and LongevityDr. Christi brings nearly 20 years of experience as a board-certified urologist and a globally recognized expert in Female Urology and Urogynecology. She is the visionary behind LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, a state-of-the-art wellness and medical spa that integrates biohacking , anti-aging treatments, and urogynecological health. Located in a building connected to Houston Methodist West, LifeSculpt offers a unique, patient-centered approach to healthcare, helping individuals achieve optimal health and vitality.“I’m honored to take on this leadership role at Houston Methodist West,” says Dr. Christi. “As a physician, my mission has always been to prioritize patient care and bring the most advanced, effective treatments to my community. I look forward to continuing this work as Chief of Staff and supporting the incredible team at Methodist West.”With her new role as Chief of Staff and the recent launch of LifeSculpt, Dr. Christi is poised to make a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape, bringing transformative solutions to patients in Houston and beyond.About LifeSculpt by ChristiMDLifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a premier wellness center and medical spa, dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal health, vitality, and rejuvenation. LifeSculpt combines cutting-edge medical science with personalized care to address every aspect of your health journey.At the core of our practice is the BioVitality Methodology, a comprehensive approach designed to optimize hormonal health, enhance intimate relationships, and revitalize the skin. Our Life Reset 12-Month Program offers a platinum-level experience, integrating top-tier services like Hormone Rebalance and the Love & Intimacy Uplevel, tailored to foster deeper connections and promote overall wellness.From innovative skin treatments to personalized wellness plans, LifeSculpt by ChristiMD provides a sanctuary where clients can transform their health and thrive with confidence.

