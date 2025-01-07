Stord Brings Enterprise-level Fulfillment and Software Capabilities to Emerging, High Growth DTC Brands

Stord logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and supply chain technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands, has launched an accelerator initiative designed to bring enterprise-level fulfillment, parcel and last-mile services, plus market-leading order management software (OMS) to emerging, high growth brands—leveling the playing field with robust capabilities and low costs, for brands of all sizes.Fast-growing brands are often constrained by the lack of accessible commerce enablement services to compete effectively. Now, through this Stord accelerator program, brands gain rapid, seamless integration to marketplaces like Shopify, discounted parcel and packaging rates through Stord Parcel, same-day shipping on orders, helpful consumer experience tools like Shipment Protection , and the ability to be live and shipping products to end consumers rapidly.With access to Stord’s order & inventory management system, Stord One Commerce, these brands get access to real-time order status, inventory availability, exception management and reporting insights. Given the limited staff and resources of emerging brands, they now can optimize their supply chains at lower costs, while driving further revenue and delivering superior customer service.The program is targeted towards companies shipping approximately a thousand orders or more per month and that generate orders from online storefronts like Shopify.This program focuses on rapidly scaling DTC brands that will quickly outgrow their initial logistic infrastructure - unlocking flexible expansion into new markets, B2B, access to Stord’s multi-node warehouse network, and more.Several rapidly growing brands have already been deployed by Stord, including Heaven Mayhem, SuperPlants, Wunderground, and more.Heaven Mayhem, a Los Angeles based accessory and life-style brand that has captured attention from celebrities and consumers alike. To better handle its strong year-over-year growth and deliver exemplary service to its increasing customer base, Heaven Mayhem partnered with Stord, gaining enterprise-level fulfillment, broader parcel selection, and comprehensive order and inventory management software.“As a fast growing luxury brand, having a partner that can keep up with us and provide our customers with industry-leading consumer experience is crucial,” said Pia Mance, Heaven Mayhem’s Founder and Creative Director. “Stord allows us to scale at the pace we’re targeting, both operationally and technically, and delivers significant parcel savings. Most importantly, they’re aligned culturally with us, work rapidly and quite simply, are easy to do business with. We see Stord as a key partner on our continued growth trajectory.”SuperPlants, a family-owned brand dedicated to 100% organic superfoods mixes, plant-based vitamins and detox programs is perfectly positioned for rapid growth as the superfood market surpasses $200 billion in 2024. “At SuperPlants, we’re more than a business—we’re a mission-driven family passionate about helping people thrive. Every product we create is designed to elevate health naturally, and working with an enterprise-level commerce enablement partner like Stord allows us to focus on what matters most: our customers and their well-being,” said Michael Kuech, co-founder of SuperPlants. To meet the rising global demand, SuperPlants is leveraging Stord’s European fulfillment capabilities, strategically centered in the Netherlands. This expansion ensures that customers worldwide can easily access clean, effective, plant-based solutions to help them feel their best"Wunderground Coffee, a ready-to-drink and whole bean mushroom infused “Coffee 2.0” brand, has already garnered massive interest with a focus on community powered by the intersection of mental health and coffee consumption. “I am thrilled to partner with Stord to help nurture Wunderground Coffee,” said Jody Hall, founder of Wonderground. “Stord not only offers my growing business the critical e-commerce fulfillment acumen my customers expect, but they also share my passion for sustainability and ecological impact. Knowing that they can optimize our carrier selection to reduce time in transit and overall greenhouse gas emissions aligns perfectly with my brand’s commitment to bettering people and the planet.”Stord CEO & Co-Founder Sean Henry added, “we’ve seen many emerging brands struggle to compete due to constraints with their fulfillment and delivery capabilities. We’re excited to help these high growth companies tap into the same market-leading consumer experience—comprised of fast, cheap, and trusted checkout and delivery capabilities—that are usually only accessible to enterprise brands.”To be considered for Stord’s accelerator program, please fill out the form here For more information, visit www.stord.com

