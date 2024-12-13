Loftie Powers Commerce for Dreamy Consumer Experience with Stord

Stord logo

After experiencing a 518% increase since 2020, disruptive sleep-tech company incorporates world-class commerce enablement platform to power continued growth.

Stord offers us the fulfillment expertise and technology to help us efficiently meet our expanding customer base now and into the future.” — Matt Hassett, CEO and founder of Loftie

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loftie , the premier sleep-tech company acclaimed by Wirecutter, The Wall Street Journal, TIME, and more, announces its new partnership with Stord , a leader in commerce enablement fulfillment and technology services for high-volume omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands.Founded in 2018, Loftie sought to create better tools to help the sleep-deprived achieve a healthier balance with technology. In the subsequent years, Loftie sold over 100,000 clocks and lamps, providing the sleep technology people needed without the pernicious elements of a smartphone. Now, Loftie is expanding its offerings to include a subscription platform of AI driven personalized audio to further assist with sleep and meditative mindfulness."The global sleep technology market is growing, and growing fast - with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 18.3% from 2024 to 2032. Loftie, with our hybrid physical and AI technology offerings, is well positioned to capitalize on the growing consumer interest and provide the wellness products consumers need. Stord offers us the fulfillment expertise and technology to help us efficiently meet our expanding customer base now and into the future. In fact, we witnessed our best Black Friday Cyber Monday with Stord - a 63% increase year-over-year and this is on top of a 76% increase in November. We could not have managed this demand spike, with many of our top items selling out, without Stord," said Matt Hassett, CEO and founder of Loftie.Loftie’s accelerated growth proved overwhelming for their legacy fulfillment provider. Inflexible and inaccurate inventory management led to painstaking and labor intensive order fulfillment, often forcing Loftie employees to manually ensure orders were being shipped out accurately.With Stord, Loftie achieves a true end-to-end consumer experience powered by an integrated fulfillment and technology solution. By utilizing Stord’s Order Management System (OMS), Stord One Commerce, Lofite has unlocked real-time order and inventory visibility; giving their team complete status clarity on all orders. Inventory Planning generates intelligent per-SKU demand forecasting based on historical and projected sales to help Loftie be prepared for any sudden spikes in demand.“Integrating a new partner is hugely stressful, and when they manage the fulfillment of every order the need for a flawless implementation is critical. Stord provided us a shockingly smooth transition and the entire team involved was amazing,” said Abbey Phaneuf, Marketing Director at Loftie.Loftie, and its end consumers, also benefit from Stord’s suite of Consumer Experience tools. These tools streamline the checkout process and automate email communication to keep consumers apprised of all delivery updates.Loftie will also reduce delivery costs through Stord Parcel combined with Stord’s Last-Mile Optimization software. By simplifying carrier management across Stord’s robust network of local and national carriers, Loftie can automatically pick the optimal carrier and service level for every package.“We believe in doing one thing, and doing it really well,” said Ryan Rhodes, CTO at Loftie. “For Loftie that is making the best tech-enabled sleep and wellness aids, and that is why we are thrilled to be partnering with Stord - so they can do the one thing they do really well for our end consumers, getting their orders to them on time with exceptional care. We are confident that the physical fulfillment and technology Stord provides will enable us to meet our ambitious commerce goals with ease, so we can continue to focus on solving sleep deprivation.”"Loftie is an amazing brand that has created massively valuable products and helped thousands get a better night sleep. Stord is honored to help them expand their efforts and deliver their products to even more consumers. Together, we’ll ensure that even more customers can enjoy the benefits of Loftie’s innovative products, leading to restful nights and improved well-being for many," said Sean Henry , CEO and co-founder of Stord.For more information, visit www.stord.com About LoftieLoftie is a sleep-tech company focused on helping people rest, relax and recharge by using technology as a tool, not a destination. Since 2020, Loftie has sold 100,000+ clocks (with built-in meditations, sleep stories, and other wellness content) and has generated over $15M in revenue (518% growth from 2020 to 2023). Loftie recently launched a premium subscription platform offering personalized audio content using AI. The audio platform has 6,000+ subscribers and is growing. The company will soon release an expanded version of Loftie+ that includes additional AI-based features that help customers understand and improve their sleep.About StordStord is the leading commerce enablement provider of fulfillment services and technology that powers seamless checkout and delivery experiences for high-volume mid-market and enterprise brands across all channels. Stord manages over $5 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. With Stord, brands can sell more, save money, and reduce headaches.With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, Native, Tula, American Giant, and more trust Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures.

