Entrex Florida Market Partners with Private Company Index for Regional Financial Index of Florida Companies

Entrex Florida Market, a technology licensor of Entrex (OTC: RGLG), announces the Florida Private Company Index (www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com).

This Private Company index allows us to report indexed monthly revenues allowing us to provide timely and transparent reporting of top-line performance metrics to financial and news media outlets.” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATIB, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Florida Market , a technology licensor of Entrex (OTC: RGLG), today announced the launch of the Florida Private Company Index ( www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com ). This groundbreaking index provides investors with a diversified investment vehicle by offering a fractional share of revenues generated by corporate issuers based in Florida.“Our objective with the Florida Private Company Index is to build on our established success in delivering indexed, diversified portfolios of entrepreneurial companies. This index specifically focuses on Floridian businesses generating consistent monthly revenues,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Florida Market. “This approach allows us to provide timely and transparent reporting of top-line performance metrics to financial and news media outlets.”Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Florida Market, stated, “Under the Index’s terms, each Florida company issuing securities through the Entrex Florida Market will also benefit from a proportional investment into their business. This model is akin to NASDAQ Index ETFs, which provide investors with diversified securities representing all or specific sectors of NASDAQ-listed companies.”Watkins added, “In collaboration with the broader Private Company Index, the Florida Private Company Index offers a unique and innovative solution for Florida-based issuers and the brokers facilitating the placement of their capital securities. Through our established media partnerships across the state, we will deliver a real-time, monthly index that monitors and showcases the economic performance of these companies.”###About Entrex Florida MarketEntrex Florida Market is a licensed technology partner of Entrex, specializing in the development and management of leading markets that enable alternative investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade securitized securities issued by sector-focused corporate entities. The Entrex Florida Market collaborates with Florida-based companies to provide credible, institutional-grade securities, facilitated through broker-dealers who address the needs of their clients.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Florida Market, LLC877-4-ENTREX

