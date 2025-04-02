Entrex Florida Market Files SEC No Action Letter to Solidify Compliance

Entrex Florida Market Entrex Logo Florida Private Company Index Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex (OTCBB:RGLG)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: RGLG) is pleased to announce it has submitted a "No Action Letter" request to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This request seeks confirmation of the regulatory compliance of the operating system used by the Entrex Florida Market www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com )."Throughout our operational history, Entrex has engaged proactively with regulators and administrators," stated Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Florida Market. "Our commitment to transparency and compliance has been fundamental to our contributions to Senate Testimony and discussions with key policymakers, including a meeting with President Obama at the White House discussing and establishing the foundation of the JOBS Act."Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Florida Market, emphasized the importance of regulatory clarity as the platform's activity escalates. "As brokers, corporate issuers, and institutional investors increasingly engage with our market, it's imperative to affirm that our operations and securitizations adhere to a standard similar to that of larger public securities exchanges."Trip Thomas, shareholder and founding member of Entrex Florida Market, highlighted the significance of market credibility. "Credibility is central to our mission. It's crucial not only to validate the integrity of the companies on our platform but also to ensure all market participants can trust in a regulatory-compliant environment."Watkins further underscored the commitment to establishing a robust foundation for the market. "Our goal is to build a credible and stable marketplace for private companies. As we solidify this foundation, we are also developing the Florida Private Company Index , which aims to provide investors with diversified access to the vibrant growth of Florida's private sector."________________________________________About Entrex Florida Market:The Entrex Florida Market: Entrex Florida Market offers a regulatory-compliant platform for trading securities of private Florida-based companies. Utilizing innovative technology and a robust legal framework, Entrex facilitates a dynamic marketplace where investors can find, research, track, manage, and trade in the private sector effectively and securely.Learn more at www.entrex.net Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Florida Market, LLC(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465 7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

