Unbroker Launches to Help Owners Sell their Small Businesses with Ease

Unbroker, a new national service for small business owners to sell their companies, officially launches this week. Cory and Michelle Hogan were inspired to start Unbroker after selling their own small business 70% of small business owners plan to sell within the next decade. Unbroker aims to help them succeed.

Unbroker, a new national service, simplifies the sale of small businesses with low fees, new technology, and expert services

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, employing half of the U.S. workforce. Unbroker ensures these owners have the resources they need to successfully sell their businesses."” — Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker

MILFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week marks the official launch of Unbroker, a new technology-driven service designed to support small business owners in successfully selling their businesses. Founded by entrepreneurs Cory and Michelle Hogan, Unbroker aims to address the challenges faced by millions of small business owners nationwide as they navigate the complex process of transitioning their businesses.Meeting a Critical NeedAccording to the U.S. Small Business Administration, over 2.4 million small businesses are expected to change hands in the next decade. Many of these owners face significant barriers, including high costs and limited access to expert support. Unbroker exists to bridge this gap, offering an affordable and flexible way for small business owners to connect with qualified buyers and transition their legacies with confidence."Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, employing nearly half of the U.S. workforce," said Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker. "Our mission is to make sure that these owners have the tools and resources they need to successfully sell their businesses and keep more of what they've worked so hard to build."Combining Technology and SupportUnbroker provides tools and personalized support to simplify every step of the business sale process. From accurate valuation resources to modern marketing and expert guidance, Unbroker is designed to meet the unique needs of small business owners who want to transition their businesses efficiently and affordably.Local Launch, National ServiceTo celebrate its launch, Unbroker is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and launch party at its Milford, NH headquarters on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 5:30 PM ET. The event will feature remarks from special guests, including small business owners and leaders. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the Unbroker platform and its approach to helping small business owners transition successfully."Launching Unbroker here in New Hampshire is deeply personal for us," said Michelle Hogan, Co-Founder and COO. "This state represents the spirit of small business entrepreneurship, and we’re proud to celebrate those dedicated owners here and across the country."About UnbrokerFounded in 2025, Unbroker is a national platform that simplifies the process of selling small businesses. By offering practical tools and expert guidance, Unbroker ensures that small business owners can transition their businesses affordably and effectively while preserving their legacies. Headquartered in Milford, New Hampshire, Unbroker is committed to supporting small business communities nationwide.For more information about Unbroker, visit unbroker.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.