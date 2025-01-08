Submit Release
ROKiT Launches ABK Beer Clothing Range

ABK Beer Clothing

'Save Water - Drink Beer!'

We've been aware of a growing demand from our customers for ABK-branded merchandise so we thought, why not, let's do it!”
— Jonathan Kendrick
KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognising the demand for ABK Beer-branded merchandise from its loyal and dedicated customers, ROKiT Drinks have launched a range of branded clothing which celebrates the multi award-winning legendary beers produced by ABK at its 700 year old brewery in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria.

Available now at www.rokitdrinks.com the range includes hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts and mugs amongst other items.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said "We've been aware of a growing demand from our customers for ABK-branded merchandise so we thought, why not, let's do it!"

ABK Beer has been brewing its range of traditional German beers and lagers in the town of Kaufbeuren in Bavaria, Germany, since 1308 and has been awarded multiple gold medals for their outstanding, world-beating taste and quality.

More information at www.rokit.com and www.rokitdrinks.com

ABK Beer - Since 1308

