Rugby League Commercial Brews Winning Formula with ABK Beer

RL Commercial has strengthened its successful partnership with award-winning ABK Beer, one of the oldest breweries in the world and part of ROKiT Industries

We originally partnered our ABK Beer with Rugby League two years ago and the relationship has gone from strength to strength including the fantastic Ashes series last year” — Jonathan Kendrick

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the back of a hugely positive link-up during England’s Ashes campaign, RL Commercial have agreed terms with ABK Beer for another two years, giving rugby league supporters up and down the country more chance to savour their distinctive beers.Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial Managing Director, said “We’re thrilled to see ABK Beer extend their partnership with us. The partnership has delivered real value for both organisations and it's been great to see ABK’s reach across the Rugby League community. We have enjoyed some quality results together and hope to see more people responsibly enjoying these exceptional beers as the new Super League season gets into full swing.”Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT added "We originally partnered our ABK Beer with Rugby League two years ago and the relationship has gone from strength to strength including the fantastic Ashes series last year. We've seen growing sales and listings in the UK and ABK Beer continues to flourish so we're very pleased to extend our association with rugby league."RL Commercial, established as a joint venture between the Rugby Football League (RFL) and Super League Europe (SLE), consolidates all commercial rights across every level of rugby league.The historic and multi award-winning ABK brewery, located at the foot of the Alps in Bavaria, was founded in 1308 and is part of the ROKiT Group of Companies.More information can be found at www.rokit.com

