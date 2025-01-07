2025 MGM Macao International Regatta to take place over five days starting tomorrow (January 8)

MACAU, January 7 - The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and partnered with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), will take place from January 8 to 12, 2025.

This year’s event features three competition, namely the “World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup,” the “Lotus Cup Regatta” (IRC category) and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta” (IRC category). The regatta has attracted around 270 elite sailors from 22 countries and regions to Macao to compete for the championships.

The organizers held a press conference today (January 7) at Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau to announce the details of the event, and guests included: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Mr. Ma Man Wai, Chairman of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Mr. James Pleasance, Executive Director of WMRT; Mr. Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Li Yue, Vice Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; members of the Sports Committee along with other esteemed guests.

“World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup” to kick-start the event tomorrow

The "World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup,” as the opening event of the 2025 season, is one of the highlights of this year’s competition. It has drawn 12 top international match racing teams, including Ian Williams, who recently claimed his eighth WMRT world championship title. Known for his exceptional tactical skills and leadership, Williams is hailed as the most successful skipper in the 25-year history of the tour as he has consistently remained at the pinnacle of international sailing competitions and excelled in a variety of other global sailing events.

Other notable athletes include Chris Poole from the United States, Nick Egnot-Johnson from New Zealand, and Pauline Courtois from France, who is the only female skipper in this competition. Currently ranked number one in the Women's Match Racing World Rankings, Courtois was the 2024 Women’s Match Racing World Champion and the French Women’s Match Racing Champion.

Chris Poole and his Riptide Racing Team from the United States are among the most experienced teams on the tour, having achieved impressive results in multiple events, including an undefeated victory at the 57th Long Beach Congressional Cup in 2023 and successfully defending their title in 2024. New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson, a rising star in sailing, led his Knots Racing team to win the 2022 WMRT World Championship, marking their first world title and solidifying their status on the international stage.

“Lotus Cup Regatta” and “Greater Bay Area Regatta Cup Regatta” starting January 9

The “Lotus Cup Regatta” features nine strong teams, including the debut of Team Ningbo One from China. Led by Xu Lijia, the 2012 London Olympics Laser Radial gold medalist, the team showcases remarkable potential. Xu is the first Asian sailor to win an Olympic gold medal and joined Team Ningbo One in 2024 as its first female member.

In addition, the Big Boys Sailing Team and the Canados Sailing Team, champions of the Macao International Regatta’s Beneteau First 40.7 One-Design category in 2023 and in 2024, respectively, will also participate. Skippers Shen Sheng from the Big Boys Sailing Team and Petr Kochnev from Canados Sailing Team will bring extensive experience and exceptional skills, promising an intense competition.

The “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta” will host 11 competitive teams. Team RAMPAGE, led by Hong Kong’s Noel Chan, claimed consecutive victories at the China Coast Regatta in 2023 and in 2024. Meanwhile, H3O, making their debut, is helmed by Fung Tat Choi, who secured the IRC-A2 division title at the 2024 China Cup Regatta.

The professionalism of the regatta is ensured by an international panel of judges. The “Macao Match Cup” will be led by Principal Umpire Craig Mitchell, supported by a team of eight international umpires, with David Brookes serving as the Principal Race Officer. The “Lotus Cup Regatta” and the “Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta” will be officiated by a five-member international jury, chaired by Qu Chun, with Kuo Ting Hsiang as the Race Officer. Their expertise will ensure fair and just competition.

Rich elements to elevate event atmosphere

To allow residents and tourists to experience the charm of sailing, the organizers have arranged fleet parades on January 9 and 12, with routes covering the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center, and the waters near the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Macao Tower. Additionally, the races will be livestreamed on multiple platforms, including the "Macao Major Sporting Events" official YouTube channel and Facebook page, MGM Macau Facebook page, the “Macao International Regatta” official website and Facebook page, as well as the WMRT YouTube channel, enabling global audiences to watch the events live.

On January 11 and 12, a “Family Fun Day” will take place at the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront – Star on Coast, featuring sailing experiences and family workshops, which is open to residents and visitors for free. The organizers will also hold a “2025 MGM Macao International Regatta” photography competition. Through this year’s event, the organizers aim to further promote the development of maritime sports in Macao and present an international sailing spectacle for sailing enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.