NUJ calls on Apple to remove Apple Intelligence, warning of harm to journalism

The NUJ has joined calls urging Apple to remove its AI feature Apple Intelligence, following several examples of inaccurate summaries relayed to readers using the generative AI tool.

Whilst the union notes confirmation from Apple stating it will update its feature, significant concerns remain over the erosion of public confidence in journalism if the feature is not removed. Among inaccurate reporting by Apple Intelligence, was an update sent to readers last month, falsely stating the BBC had reported the suicide of Luigi Mangione.

The NUJ has repeatedly raised its concerns over the use of generative AI within journalism, and the harm caused to the information ecosystem where developers fail to meet their responsibilities, resulting in reckless and dangerous practices. Recent incidents with Apple Intelligence serve as a stark warning of the consequences of unethical and irresponsible use of AI.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Apple must act swiftly, removing Apple Intelligence to ensure it plays no role in contributing to the misinformation already prevalent and causing harm to journalism online. At a time where access to accurate reporting has never been more important, the public must not be placed in a position of second-guessing the accuracy of news they receive. “Editorial integrity is crucial to our public service broadcaster and AI generated summaries falsely attributing information, risk harm to the reputation of journalists reporting ethically. We will continue to engage with the BBC supporting their concerns about Apple's feature, whilst making clear our calls to Apple for action that goes beyond an update to Apple Intelligence”

