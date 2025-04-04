Man arrested in Martin O'Hagan investigation

A 42-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Martin O'Hagan on 28 September 2001.

Mr O'Hagan, then secretary of the NUJ Belfast and District branch, was working for the Sunday World when he was shot dead by the Loyalist Volunteer Force in Co Armagh.

Detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch arrested a man in the Sheffield area yesterday morning, with support from counter terrorism police and South Yorkshire Police.

He was taken to Northern Ireland for questioning at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast. Police also searched a property in the Sheffield area as part of the operation.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"We note the arrest and the involvement of the Legacy Investigation Branch. Our thoughts are with Martin's daughters and the wider O'Hagan family circle at this time. The NUJ has long advocated that the murder should be properly investigated and given the priority it deserves."

